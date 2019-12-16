2019 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines, spreads for every postseason game

The college football bowl season is the most exciting time of the year, and there are plenty of "investments" coming up for you over the course of the next several weeks -- if betting on mostly exhibitions games is your thing. The bowl game system is designed to bring two comparable teams together, which means there will be plenty of action on the field and in sportsbooks for your holiday enjoyment. From the first full weekend of bowls to the College Football Playoff, along with everything in between and after, let's take a look at the latest lines for the 2019-20 bowl season.

Lines from SportsLine

All times eastern

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN

Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+6.5)

Frisco Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN2

Kent State vs. Utah State (-7)

Saturday, Dec. 21

New Mexico Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN

Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5)

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5.)

Boca Raton Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC

SMU vs. FAU (+3)

Camellia Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

FIU vs. Arkansas State (-2.5

Las Vegas Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 19 Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5)

New Orleans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

BYU vs. Hawaii (+2)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (FL) (-6)

Quick Lane Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Eastern Michigan vs. Pitt (-10.5)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl -- noon, TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5)

Pinstripe Bowl -- 3:20 p.m., TV: ESPN

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+4.5)

Texas Bowl -- 6:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7)

Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: FS1

No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa (-2)

Cheez-It Bowl -- 10:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Air Force vs. Washington State (+3)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Cotton Bowl Classic -- noon, TV: ESPN

No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State (-6.5)

Camping World Bowl -- noon, TV: ABC

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5)

Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU (-13)

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (-2)

Monday, Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5)

Music City Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4)

RedBox Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: FOX

Cal vs. Illinois (+7)

Orange Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia (+14)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl -- noon, TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (-3)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS

Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5)

Liberty Bowl -- 3:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5)

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7)

Alamo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 11 Utah vs. Texas (+7.5)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn (-7)

Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 14 Michigan (+7)

Rose Bowl -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (-2.5)

Sugar Bowl -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor (+7.5)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College (+7)

Gator Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl -- 11:30 a.m., TV: ESPN

Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7)

Monday, Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Louisiana vs. Miami (OH) (+14)

