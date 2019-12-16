2019 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines, spreads for every postseason game
The college football bowl season is the most exciting time of the year, and there are plenty of "investments" coming up for you over the course of the next several weeks -- if betting on mostly exhibitions games is your thing. The bowl game system is designed to bring two comparable teams together, which means there will be plenty of action on the field and in sportsbooks for your holiday enjoyment. From the first full weekend of bowls to the College Football Playoff, along with everything in between and after, let's take a look at the latest lines for the 2019-20 bowl season.
Lines from SportsLine
All times eastern
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+6.5)
Frisco Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN2
Kent State vs. Utah State (-7)
Saturday, Dec. 21
New Mexico Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5)
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5.)
Boca Raton Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
SMU vs. FAU (+3)
Camellia Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
FIU vs. Arkansas State (-2.5
Las Vegas Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 19 Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5)
New Orleans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 20 Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
BYU vs. Hawaii (+2)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (FL) (-6)
Quick Lane Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Eastern Michigan vs. Pitt (-10.5)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl -- noon, TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5)
Pinstripe Bowl -- 3:20 p.m., TV: ESPN
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+4.5)
Texas Bowl -- 6:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7)
Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: FS1
No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa (-2)
Cheez-It Bowl -- 10:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Air Force vs. Washington State (+3)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Cotton Bowl Classic -- noon, TV: ESPN
No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State (-6.5)
Camping World Bowl -- noon, TV: ABC
No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5)
Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU (-13)
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (-2)
Monday, Dec. 30
First Responder Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5)
Music City Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4)
RedBox Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: FOX
Cal vs. Illinois (+7)
Orange Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia (+14)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl -- noon, TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (-3)
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS
Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5)
Liberty Bowl -- 3:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5)
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network
Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7)
Alamo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 11 Utah vs. Texas (+7.5)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn (-7)
Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 14 Michigan (+7)
Rose Bowl -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (-2.5)
Sugar Bowl -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor (+7.5)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College (+7)
Gator Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl -- 11:30 a.m., TV: ESPN
Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7)
Monday, Jan. 6
LendingTree Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Louisiana vs. Miami (OH) (+14)
