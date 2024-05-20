Georgia freshman wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested Saturday morning on charges of reckless driving and driving down a one-way roadway. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police's jail log, White was arrested at 3:04 a.m. and released around an hour later on a $26 bond.

White's arrest is the 18th incident in which someone associated with Georgia football has been jailed or cited for a traffic-related offense since January 2023, per The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Georgia running back Trevor Etienne Jr., a highly billed transfer from Florida, was arrested in March for driving under the influence, reckless driving and two misdemeanor charges. Etienne still participated in Georgia's spring game.

"I can only speak for my university, but I think we do it better than anybody in the country," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in March, when asked about educating his team on the dangers of speeding following Etienne's arrest.

White is in his first semester at Georgia after signing with the Bulldogs as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024. He had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in Georgia's spring game.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound White earned an early offer from Georgia and committed to the Bulldogs in October 2022. He never wavered and signed in December, joining the program in time for spring practice.

Georgia saw a rash of speeding-related incidents in the months after a Jan. 15, 2023 crash killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock. Ten different players were arrested for various charges from February to July 2023, including eventual first-round defensive lineman Jalen Carter.