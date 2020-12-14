With college football's 2020 regular season totally reworked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that its postseason has also been shuffled around. The new format, rebranded officially as "Bowl Season," features an ever-changing number of games culminating with the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11.

As part of the modified bowl season, a number of games have been canceled. Gone, at least for this year, are 10 bowls: Redbox, Hawai'i, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA.

Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations.

Unlike in years past, bowl games are being announced ahead of Selection Sunday. Those can be found in the upper portion of this story along with the full schedule below. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times Eastern

2020-21 bowl game participants

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Dec. 26 LendingTree

Mobile, Ala.

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State** Dec. 24 New Mexico

Albuquerque, N.M.

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Houston vs. Hawaii Dec. 23 Montgomery

Montgomery, Ala.

7 p.m. (ESPN/2) Memphis vs. FAU

Dec. 22 Idaho Potato

Boise, Idaho 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Tulane vs. Nevada Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach

Conway, S.C. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) North Texas vs. Appalachian State** Dec. 19 Frisco

Frisco, Texas 7 p.m. (ESPN) SMU vs. UTSA

** Matchup not yet official

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 11 National Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 2 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten Jan. 2 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Jan. 1 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Dec. 30 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 7:15 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large

Other bowl games