rose-bowl.jpg
Getty Images

With college football's 2020 regular season totally reworked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that its postseason has also been shuffled around. The new format, rebranded officially as "Bowl Season," features an ever-changing number of games culminating with the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11. 

As part of the modified bowl season, a number of games have been canceled. Gone, at least for this year, are 10 bowls: Redbox, Hawai'i, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA.

Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations.

Unlike in years past, bowl games are being announced ahead of Selection Sunday. Those can be found in the upper portion of this story along with the full schedule below. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times Eastern

2020-21 bowl game participants

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Dec. 26LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State**
Dec. 24New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Houston vs. Hawaii
Dec. 23Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
7 p.m. (ESPN/2)Memphis vs. FAU

Dec. 22

Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tulane vs. Nevada

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

North Texas vs. Appalachian State**

Dec. 19

Frisco
Frisco, Texas

7 p.m. (ESPN)

SMU vs. UTSA

** Matchup not yet official

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 11

National Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans, La.

8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 2

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten

Jan. 2

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Jan. 1

Peach
Atlanta, Ga.

12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Dec. 30

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 2Outback
Tampa, Fla.
12:30 p.m. (ABC) SEC vs. at-large
Jan. 2Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. at-large
Jan. 1Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
 1 p.m. (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 1Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
Noon p.m. (ESPN2) Pool vs. ACC/SEC
Dec. 31Texas
Houston, Texas
8 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 31Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
4 p.m. (CBSSN)Mountain West vs. MAC
Dec. 31Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 31 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
Noon (ESPN)                       
American vs Pool
Dec. 30Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. SEC
Dec. 30Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) ACC vs. at-large
Dec. 29 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. at-large
Dec. 29Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC vs. Big 12
Dec. 28Military
Annapolis, Md.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. American
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Dec. 26Independence
Shreveport, La.
7 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. Army
Dec. 26LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Dec. 26First Responder
Dallas, Texas
3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC) Big  12/ACC vs. Pool
Dec. 26Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ABC)ACC/SEC vs. Pool
Dec. 26Cure
Orlando, Fla.
TBA (ESPN)Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 25Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 24 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.        
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Houston vs. Hawaii
Dec. 23 Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) Memphis vs. FAU
Dec. 23 New Orleans
New Orleans 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 22Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
 7 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 22Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Tulane vs. Nevada
Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) North Texas vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 19Frisco
Frisco, Texas
7 p.m. (ESPN) SMU vs. UTSA