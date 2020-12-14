With college football's 2020 regular season totally reworked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that its postseason has also been shuffled around. The new format, rebranded officially as "Bowl Season," features an ever-changing number of games culminating with the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11.
As part of the modified bowl season, a number of games have been canceled. Gone, at least for this year, are 10 bowls: Redbox, Hawai'i, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA.
Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations.
Unlike in years past, bowl games are being announced ahead of Selection Sunday. Those can be found in the upper portion of this story along with the full schedule below. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times Eastern
2020-21 bowl game participants
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State**
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Houston vs. Hawaii
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN/2)
|Memphis vs. FAU
Dec. 22
Idaho Potato
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tulane vs. Nevada
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach
2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
North Texas vs. Appalachian State**
Dec. 19
Frisco
7 p.m. (ESPN)
SMU vs. UTSA
** Matchup not yet official
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 11
National Championship
8 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 2
Orange
8 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten
Jan. 2
Fiesta
4 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Jan. 1
Peach
12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Dec. 30
Cotton
7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 2
|Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|SEC vs. at-large
|Jan. 2
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. at-large
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon p.m. (ESPN2)
|Pool vs. ACC/SEC
|Dec. 31
|Texas
Houston, Texas
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Mountain West vs. MAC
|Dec. 31
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
|American vs Pool
|Dec. 30
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|at-large vs. SEC
|Dec. 30
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|ACC vs. at-large
|Dec. 29
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. at-large
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big 12
|Dec. 28
|Military
Annapolis, Md.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. American
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 26
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|at-large vs. Army
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
Dallas, Texas
|3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC)
|Big 12/ACC vs. Pool
|Dec. 26
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|ACC/SEC vs. Pool
|Dec. 26
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|TBA (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 25
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Houston vs. Hawaii
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
|Memphis vs. FAU
|Dec. 23
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 22
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 22
|Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Tulane vs. Nevada
|Dec. 21
|Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|North Texas vs. Appalachian State
|Dec. 19
|Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|SMU vs. UTSA