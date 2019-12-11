2020 NFL Draft: Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, a possible first-round pick, will leave school early

The future of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love became blurry this week when reports surfaced that he is considering transferring from the Aggies or jumping to the NFL. That future has cleared up and it is focused on Sundays.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder announced on Twitter that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

"I knew from the first time that I put on helmet and shoulder pads that I wanted to play in the NFL and am excited to begin that journey now," Love wrote on Twitter.

His future is in the NFL, but his college journey isn't done yet.

"I haven't quite closed this chapter in my life, though, as I look forward to putting on my Aggie uniform one final time in our bowl game," he wrote.

Utah State will play Kent State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Utah State coach Gary Andersen's reaction to Love leaving early was as positive as possible.

"Jordan and his family have been tremendous throughout this process, and he is making this announcement now so it's not a distraction to the team and his teammates leading up to the bowl game," Andersen said in a statement. "Jordan has been a great student-athlete and is a tremendous teammate, and we are excited for his future in the NFL."

Love threw for more than 3,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. He tossed 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions as a junior in 2019. He finished second in the Mountain West Conference with 44 passing plays of 20 or more yards. That came on the heels of a stellar sophomore campaign that saw the Bakersfield, California, native throw for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns, only six interceptions and 47 passing plays of 20 or more yards.

Love is the No. 6 draft-eligible quarterback in the NFL Draft class of 2020 according to the latest CBS Sports prospect rankings. CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson had Love going early in the second round in his NFL Mock Draft last week although CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso listed him in the first round of a mock draft as recently as mid-October.