2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Love replaces Jameis Winston, Chargers plan for post-Philip Rivers era

Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Same pairing as a week ago. Too perfect. Herbert has learned how to limit mistakes but still flashes a few ridiculous throws each game.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st After "winning" the tank bowl, the Dolphins are positioned to land one of the first two picks. In this scenario, quarterbacks go No. 1 and No. 2 for the first time since Jared Goff and Carson Wentz in 2016. Tagovailoa doesn't have a big arm but is accurate from inside the pocket and showed against Texas A&M that he can make big plays off-script.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st I seriously doubt Trent Williams plays for the Redskins again, meaning they need to address left tackle. Thomas has emerged as the most likely first offensive linemen off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons defense is an utter disaster right now, meaning they'll be glad to go with an elite defensive prospect in Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets have gotten quality contributions from some lesser-known players on defense this season. The offense needs a boost. Jeudy can give them that.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars like second-year pro Ronnie Harrison at safety but pairing him with Delpit would give the Jaguars a youthful, athletic safety tandem.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland's offensive line is porous. Wirfs can play either tackle spot or maul at guard. Easy pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 8 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Back-to-back Hawkeyes inside the top 10. The Dolphins edge-rusher group needs a full-blown makeover. Epenesa is a large, powerful, refined defensive end prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants have shown signs of life on offense with Daniel Jones on the field. But the defense has been average at best. Fulton is a twitchy corner with lockdown tendencies.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR While this selection would not signal an immediate end to the Philip Rivers era, the Chargers do need to plan ahead at the quarterback spot. Burrow would be in line to sit behind Rivers for all of 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR If the Titans want a change in quarterback style from Marcus Mariota, look no further than Eason, a strong-armed gunslinger.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos have started to see the potential in big, athletic, second-year wideout Courtland Sutton, so they add a similar type pass catcher in Higgins to bolster the receiver group.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR His film is a roller-coaster, but Love can make outrageous throws from unique platforms and arm angles. The Buccaneers can't extend Jameis Winston at this point, and Bruce Arians is primed to be in a weird spot next season. Quarterback has to be the pick here for Tampa.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st With Kinlaw and 2019 third-round pick Zach Allen, the Cardinals would have two, young, versatile defensive linemen who can thrive anywhere up front. Time to start building the defense, Kliff.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The one piece the Cowboys defense is clearly missing? A penetrating defensive tackle with power, and that is the one-sentence scouting report on Gallimore.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams offensive line has taken a clear step back in 2019. Jared Goff under pressure can occasionally be no bueno. Becton is a towering, super-strong tackle prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Colts seem to know their identity on offense but have to find the right pieces on the other side of the ball. How about another long cornerback in Indianapolis?

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Unit-changing pick here for the Raiders. Simmons can cover, get to the back on outside runs, and blitz better than any linebacker in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 19 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions have to get younger at the receiver spot. Lamb does everything well, and for a bigger wideout, he's amazing after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th With Ruggs, Curtis Samuel, and D.J. Moore, the Panthers would boast the most dangerous combination of youth and athleticism at the receiver spot in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Murray absolutely flies. He gets to the sideline as fast as any linebacker I've recently scouted. I mean that.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault is a large, YAC-monster with impressive speed and would round out the Raiders receiver group nicely.

Round 1 - Pick 23 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Chassion is 250 pounds, and I don't think he has too much flab on his frame. He's as twitchy as they come and can convert speed to power.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Calvin Throckmorton OL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Everyone in Minnesota loves Kirk Cousins again! Yay! So, for the time being, I'm mocking a heady, versatile offensive lineman to the Vikings.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Three weeks in a row. Love the high upside of Smith on a team at the ground floor of its rebuilding process.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Carlos Basham Jr. DL Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Bills add to their sturdy defense with Basham, a low center of gravity edge rusher with power and a high motor.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th The Packers finally use a first-round pick on offense and give Aaron Rodgers a talented, explosive wideout in Reagor.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR The Seahawks have to try to better protect Russell Wilson despite his otherworldly improvisational skills.

Round 1 - Pick 29 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR More defense for the Chiefs. It's a necessity with the way teams are going to try to play keepaway from Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Johnson is a savvy yards-after-the-catch receiver who'd work wonders with Sean Payton in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jacob Breeland TE Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR More tight ends in San Francisco! You know Kyle Shanahan would love it. Breeland is athletic and has shown his receiving chops in 2019.