2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Love replaces Jameis Winston, Chargers plan for post-Philip Rivers era
The Buccaneers can't extend Jameis Winston after the start he's had to the 2019 campaign
While they weren't all his fault, Jameis Winston threw five interceptions in a divisional loss to the Panthers in London on Sunday, and they came during a game in which the former No. 1 overall threw for exactly 400 yards.
In a way, the 36-27 loss encapsulated the Winston era in Tampa Bay. Lots of passing yards, porous defense, too many sacks and too many turnovers.
Right now, the Buccaneers have to be thinking quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The draft order below is based on records and strength of schedule. Position rankings are based on my Top 32 Big Board.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Same pairing as a week ago. Too perfect. Herbert has learned how to limit mistakes but still flashes a few ridiculous throws each game.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
After "winning" the tank bowl, the Dolphins are positioned to land one of the first two picks. In this scenario, quarterbacks go No. 1 and No. 2 for the first time since Jared Goff and Carson Wentz in 2016. Tagovailoa doesn't have a big arm but is accurate from inside the pocket and showed against Texas A&M that he can make big plays off-script.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
I seriously doubt Trent Williams plays for the Redskins again, meaning they need to address left tackle. Thomas has emerged as the most likely first offensive linemen off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Falcons defense is an utter disaster right now, meaning they'll be glad to go with an elite defensive prospect in Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
The Jets have gotten quality contributions from some lesser-known players on defense this season. The offense needs a boost. Jeudy can give them that.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Jaguars like second-year pro Ronnie Harrison at safety but pairing him with Delpit would give the Jaguars a youthful, athletic safety tandem.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Cleveland's offensive line is porous. Wirfs can play either tackle spot or maul at guard. Easy pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Back-to-back Hawkeyes inside the top 10. The Dolphins edge-rusher group needs a full-blown makeover. Epenesa is a large, powerful, refined defensive end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants have shown signs of life on offense with Daniel Jones on the field. But the defense has been average at best. Fulton is a twitchy corner with lockdown tendencies.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
While this selection would not signal an immediate end to the Philip Rivers era, the Chargers do need to plan ahead at the quarterback spot. Burrow would be in line to sit behind Rivers for all of 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
If the Titans want a change in quarterback style from Marcus Mariota, look no further than Eason, a strong-armed gunslinger.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Broncos have started to see the potential in big, athletic, second-year wideout Courtland Sutton, so they add a similar type pass catcher in Higgins to bolster the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
His film is a roller-coaster, but Love can make outrageous throws from unique platforms and arm angles. The Buccaneers can't extend Jameis Winston at this point, and Bruce Arians is primed to be in a weird spot next season. Quarterback has to be the pick here for Tampa.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
With Kinlaw and 2019 third-round pick Zach Allen, the Cardinals would have two, young, versatile defensive linemen who can thrive anywhere up front. Time to start building the defense, Kliff.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
The one piece the Cowboys defense is clearly missing? A penetrating defensive tackle with power, and that is the one-sentence scouting report on Gallimore.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
The Rams offensive line has taken a clear step back in 2019. Jared Goff under pressure can occasionally be no bueno. Becton is a towering, super-strong tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Colts seem to know their identity on offense but have to find the right pieces on the other side of the ball. How about another long cornerback in Indianapolis?
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Unit-changing pick here for the Raiders. Simmons can cover, get to the back on outside runs, and blitz better than any linebacker in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 19
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Lions have to get younger at the receiver spot. Lamb does everything well, and for a bigger wideout, he's amazing after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
With Ruggs, Curtis Samuel, and D.J. Moore, the Panthers would boast the most dangerous combination of youth and athleticism at the receiver spot in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray absolutely flies. He gets to the sideline as fast as any linebacker I've recently scouted. I mean that.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault is a large, YAC-monster with impressive speed and would round out the Raiders receiver group nicely.
Round 1 - Pick 23
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chassion is 250 pounds, and I don't think he has too much flab on his frame. He's as twitchy as they come and can convert speed to power.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Everyone in Minnesota loves Kirk Cousins again! Yay! So, for the time being, I'm mocking a heady, versatile offensive lineman to the Vikings.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Three weeks in a row. Love the high upside of Smith on a team at the ground floor of its rebuilding process.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Bills add to their sturdy defense with Basham, a low center of gravity edge rusher with power and a high motor.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Packers finally use a first-round pick on offense and give Aaron Rodgers a talented, explosive wideout in Reagor.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Seahawks have to try to better protect Russell Wilson despite his otherworldly improvisational skills.
Round 1 - Pick 29
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
More defense for the Chiefs. It's a necessity with the way teams are going to try to play keepaway from Patrick Mahomes and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Johnson is a savvy yards-after-the-catch receiver who'd work wonders with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
More tight ends in San Francisco! You know Kyle Shanahan would love it. Breeland is athletic and has shown his receiving chops in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney has a fun blend of run-stopping prowess and range in coverage. He'd be a perfect plan-for-the-future pick for Bill Belichick's already stout defense.
