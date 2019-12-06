2020 NFL Seven-Round Mock Draft: Patriots, Raiders, Chargers take QBs on Day 2; Steelers start with RB
See who could come off the board in April in our way-too-early seven-round mock draft
Rivalry Week is in the books, there's less than a month left in the NFL regular season, and the actual draft is less than five months away. And while we've been churning out one-round mock drafts since early September, the time feels right to go big.
We have five quarterbacks going in the first three rounds -- including two in Round 1 -- and 15 wide receivers on the first two days in one of the deepest classes in recent memory. The Dolphins have six of the first 69 picks, while the Raiders have five of the first 92 picks. At the other end of the spectrum, the Bears and Steelers have just two selections in the first three rounds.
Note: There's no Tua Tagovailoa in this mock draft, but only because we don't know his status following hip surgery last month. Once we have an idea on when he'll be healthy, he'll promptly return to this list.
Compensatory picks are projections from Over the Cap.
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Andy Dalton returned to the lineup -- and led the Bengals to their first win of the season! -- but he's not the future in Cincy, Joe Burrow is. The LSU QB has had a record-setting season and he's the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Giants selected Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018, added Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick last spring and now they're taking the best player in college football: edge rusher Chase Young, who will bring some much-needed tenacity to New York's hapless defense. Now the only question is who will be coaching the team in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Thomas is the best left tackle in this draft class and if the plan is to stick with Dwayne Haskins -- and that appears to be the case -- the Redskins will have to protect him in a post-Trent Williams world.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Okudah had his best game of the season on Saturday against Michigan, shutting down every Michigan WR he lined up against. The No. 1 CB in this class is now the Dolphins' first of three first-rounders while we wait to learn Tua's fate.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Falcons D-line is replacement-level against the run and among the worst units in the league in pass-rushing situations, according to Football Outsiders. Brown, who balled out against Alabama, would join Grady Jarrett in Atlanta and immediately upgrade that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy falls to No. 6 because the teams above have more immediate needs, but Matthew Stafford isn't complaining. Yes, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are Detroit's top targets but both have contracts that expire after the 2020 season, and Jeudy is the most dynamic route runner in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs can play both right and left tackle but unfortunately for the Cardinals he can't play both at the same time. Either way, he's a Day 1 starter and protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Pound for pound one of the strongest receivers in the draft, Lamb's YAC skills are also second to none. Now the Jags just need to settle on a starting quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Jets O-line came into the week ranked 31st in rushing and pass protection and Wills has quietly had a fantastic season for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is a hybrid LB/S who can do a little bit of everything and do it at a really high level. Now imagine him lining up alongside Derwin James.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Delpit has struggled to tackle at times this season, in part because he's played with an ankle injury, but he logged his second interception of 2019 vs. Texas A&M on Saturday. He's the best safety in this class when he's healthy and he fills a need in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Four of our last five mock drafts have had the Eagles taking a defensive back, and for obvious reasons, but this is the first time we've had them selecting Fulton, who returned for his senior season at LSU but would've been in the first-round conversation had he declared last spring.
Round 1 - Pick 13
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa has played some of his best football the last month of the season and when he's focused he can take over games. The Bucs stocked up on defensive players in the 2019 draft and the trend continues in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs is one of the most physical cornerbacks in the country who has three picks and eight passes defended this season for the Crimson Tide. He's been up and down over the last month but his game projects favorably to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw is a pass-rushing machine from the DL position and he's stout against the run too. In Cleveland he'd join a young, athletic Browns defense that has the potential to be really good.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
This is almost a cliche selection -- Ruggs is a burner and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. The Raiders suddenly have a lot of questions, especially on offense, but Ruggs would give Jon Gruden an immediate deep threat.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
This might be the best-case scenario for Herbert, who hasn't played like a first-round pick this season. He can sit behind Jacoby Brissett, whose deal expires in 2020, and learn Frank Reich's offense in a low-pressure situation.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. Maxx Crosby has been a pleasant surprise this year but Clelin Ferrell hasn't yet lived up to expectations. Either way, the more pass rushers the better.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Wilson's season ended after suffering a hand injury in November but he's one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in this draft class, and would be a terror lined up alongside Jeffrey Simmons.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray is undersized but he flies all over the field. He has sideline-to-sideline speed, the ability to make plays in the backfield and the athleticism to cover RBs and TEs, which is exactly what the Jags need.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Hopkins has had a breakout season for the Boilermakers, and he saved his best for last: In the final two games of the season he caught 16 passes for 269 yards and four TDs. He's not much of a blocker but he'll give Dak Prescott a much-needed middle-of-the-field target.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Leatherwood can play both tackle positions and kick inside to guard, and that versatility will serve him well on a Dolphins O-line that needs to fill a lot of holes in the offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
The Chiefs defense has gotten better as the season has progressed, but you can never have enough pass rushers. Lewis has battled through knee and elbow injuries that forced him to miss most of the previous two seasons but he's shown in 2019 just how disruptive he can be off the edge. If he's healthy, there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 24
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is long, fast and athletic. Meanwhile, Xavier Rhodes has struggled at times this season and former second-round pick Mackensie Alexander is in the final year of his rookie deal.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson has the prototypical size for an NFL left tackle but he moves like someone 100 pounds lighter. He had a standout campaign for the Trojans and could be one of the top offensive linemen drafted next spring. In Miami, he'll be part of the rebuilding process.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Same as last week because this is our favorite player-team match in Round 1. Shenault has battled injuries this season but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. As Josh Allen continues to progress, it makes sense to surround him with versatile playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Moses suffered a torn ACL in August but he should be healthy in late spring/early summer. He was our No. 1 LB heading into the season and he'd fill a need in the middle of the Packers' young defense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney has been dominant at times but he's been going it alone. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Higgins is a freakish athlete with a huge catch radius and the ability to consistently high-point the ball. And after watching Tom Brady and that offense struggle against the Texans, the Patriots could be drafting several wide receivers in a stacked class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
Bryant was Jacob Eason's go-to guy this season at Washington and while he's listed as a tight end he plays more like a wide receiver. In New Orleans, Bryant would give Sean Payton another big-play weapon alongside Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver has been a sack machine for Boise State, and even though the Ravens' defense has improved as the season has progressed, Weaver would improve a unit that ranks 24th in pass rushing, according to Football Outsiders.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney would bolster one of the few weak spots on the NFL's best defense; Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore have been average this season, according to PFF. and McKinney would give the 49ers one more playmaker on this already dominant unit.
Round 2
33. Bengals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
34. Giants: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
35. Dolphins: Tyler Biadasz, iOL, Wisconsin
36. Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
37. Colts (via Redskins): Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
38. Cardinals: Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma
39. Lions: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
40. Jets: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.
41. Chargers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
42. Broncos: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
43. Jaguars: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Miss St.
44. Buccaneers: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
45. Panthers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
46. Browns: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal
47. Eagles: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest
48. Colts: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
49. Bears: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
50. Bears (via Raiders): Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa
51. Rams: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
52. Titans: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
53. Cowboys: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
54. Steelers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
55. Chiefs: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
56. Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
57. Texans: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
58. Packers: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
59. Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
60. Seahawks: Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
61. Dolphins (via Saints): Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
62. Falcons (via Patriots): Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse
63. Ravens: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
64. Seahawks (via 49ers): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
The Bengals waste little time building an offensive line around No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Josh Jones had a fantastic season at Houston and with 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams returning from injury in 2020, Cincinnati will have both tackle positions locked up for the foreseeable future. LIkewise, the Giants continue to reconstruct a depleted defense, taking Bryce Hall, our No. 1 cornerback entering the season, at the top of Round 2 (Hall missed much of the 2019 campaign with an ankle injury). With Philip Rivers in the final year of his deal, the Chargers use their second-round pick on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who will need a year on the bench before he's ready to be an NFL regular. The Browns land safety Ashtyn Davis, who could move up draft boards with a strong combine performance, one round after taking defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and with the very next pick, the Eagles get Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham Jr. Basham is raw but a physical freak, and he flashed that potential on a weekly basis this season.
It sounds weird but the Steelers need to restock their offense and at No. 54 they take Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins -- it's their first pick in the draft after sending their first-rounder to Miami for Minkah Fitzpatrick. At the bottom of the round, the Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon, this time out of the slot; LSU's Justin Jefferson is coming off a fantastic season and he'll provide another reliable middle-of-the-field threat for the likely NFL MVP. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson is the final pick in Round 2, and while he'll upgrade Seattle's secondary, he may not be on the board at this point come late April; a strong pre-draft season could even see him sneak into the first round.
Round 3
65. Bengals: Nick Harris, iOL, Washington
66. Jets (via Giants): Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
67. Falcons: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
68. Redskins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
69. Dolphins: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
70. Lions: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenior-Rhyne
71. Cardinals: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
72. Chargers: Trey Adams, OT, Washington
73. Broncos: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
74. Jaguars: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
75. Jets: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
76. Panthers: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
77. Browns: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
78. Eagles: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
79. Buccaneers: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
80. Raiders (via Bears): Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest
81. Raiders: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
82. Colts: Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
83. Titans: Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
84. Rams: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
85. Cowboys: Brandon Jones, S, Texas
86. Broncos (via Steelers): Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU
87. Chiefs: Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
88. Vikings: Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon
89. Browns (via Texans): Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
90. Bills: Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
91. Packers: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
92. Raiders (via Seahawks): Evan Weaver, LB, California
93. Patriots: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
94. Saints: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
95. Ravens: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
96. Broncos (via 49ers): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
97. Giants (proj. comp pick): Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
98. Texans (proj. comp pick): Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan
99. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
100. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
101. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
102. Steelers (proj. comp pick): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
103. Buccaneers (proj. comp pick): Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
104. Eagles (proj. comp pick): Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
105. Rams (proj. comp pick): Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia
106. Vikings (proj. comp pick) : Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama
107. Texans (proj. comp pick): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
108. Ravens (proj. comp pick): Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
At the top of Round 3, the Bengals take another offensive linemen, this time Washington center Nick Harris. Hey, it doesn't make sense to take a franchise quarterback and then let him get obliterated week after week (just ask Daniel Jones). With Tua Tagovailoa's status still up in the air, the Dolphins focus on other needs. With their lone third-round pick, they add another offensive weapon in Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. Several picks later, the Eagles get Minnesota's Tyler Johnson, who has built a career out of making tough catches anywhere on the field.
The Raiders, meanwhile, take the strong-armed Jacob Eason. The Washington quarterback will need a year learning from the bench but he has all the physical tools Jon Gruden could want in an elite passer. Later in the round, the Saints take Denzel Mims, a dynamic pass-catcher out of Baylor, while the Patriots use one of their compensatory picks on Alabama edge rusher Anfernee Jennings, who may not have the pure athleticism of some of his Crimson Tide teammates but his non-stop motor would fit in with the type of players that excel in Bill Belichick's scheme.
Round 4
109. Bengals: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
110. Giants: Mechi Becton, OL, Louisville
111. Redskins: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
112. Texans (via Dolphins): Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin
113. Falcons: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
114. Cardinals: Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon
115. Lions: Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
116. Broncos: Zack Shackleford, OL, Texas
117. Jaguars: Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
118. Jets: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
119. Chargers: Lloyd Cushenberry, C/G, LSU
120. Browns: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
121. Eagles: J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
122. Buccaneers: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest
123. Panthers: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
124. Raiders: David Woodward, LB, Utah State
125. Colts: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
126. Patriots (via Bears): Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
127. Rams: Myles Bryant, CB, Washington
128. Steelers (via Titans): Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
129. Cowboys: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
130. Steelers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
131. Chiefs: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
132. Vikings: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
133. Texans: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
134. Bills: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
135: Packers: Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky
136: Seahawks: Tyler Vaughns, WR, USC
137. Patriots: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn
138: Saints: Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
139: Ravens: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas
140: Broncos (via 49ers): Trajan Bandy, Miami, CB
141. Eagles (proj. comp pick): Tommy Kraemer, G, Notre Dame
142. Redskins (proj. comp pick): Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon
143. Ravens (proj. comp pick): Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia
144. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern
145. Bears (proj. comp pick): Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
146. Dolphins (proj. comp pick): Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
147. Eagles (proj. comp pick): Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
Round 5
148. Bengals: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
149. Giants: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
150. Cardinals (via Dolphins): Antonie Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
151. Falcons: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
152. Redskins: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
153. Lions: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
154. Jaguars: Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
155. Jets: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
156. Chargers: Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
157. 49ers (via Broncos): Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
158. Bears (via Eagles): K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford
159. Buccaneers: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
160. Panthers: Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami
161. Browns: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
162. Colts: Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina
163. Bears: Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State
164. Bears (via Raiders): Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
165. Titans: Jaron Bryant, CB, Fresno State
166. Jaguars (via Rams): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
167. Cowboys: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
168. Dolphins (via Steelers): Tyler Clark, DT, Georgia
169. Chiefs: Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
170. Vikings: Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
171: Texans: Jordon Scott, DT, Oregon
172. Bills: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
173. Packers: Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte
174. Lions (via Seahawks): Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia
175. Eagles (via Patriots): Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
176. Saints: D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina
177. Ravens: Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami
178. 49ers: Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
179. Broncos (proj. comp pick): Tipa Galea'i, EDGE, Utah State
180. Cowboys (proj. comp pick): Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
181. Dolphins (proj. comp pick): Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
Round 6
182. Bengals: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
183. Giants: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
184. Falcons: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
185. Broncos (via Redskins): Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
186. Dolphins: Reggie Floyd, S, Virginia Tech
187: Browns (via Cardinals): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
188. Lions: Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
189: Jets: Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
190: Chargers: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
191. Patriots (via Broncos): David Dowell, S, Michigan State
192. Jaguars: Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State
193: Buccaneers: Mohamed Barry, LB, Minnesota
194. Panthers: Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas
195. Browns: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
196. Eagles: Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
197. Bears: Tyler Higby, G, Michigan State
198. Raiders: Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon
199. Colts: Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia
200. Rams: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
201. Titans: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
202. Dolphins (via Cowboys): Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State
203. Steelers: Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin
204. Jets (via Chiefs): Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia
205. Vikings: Kendall Coleman, DE, Syracuse
206. Texans: Kendrick Rodgers, WR, Texas A&M
207. Bills: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
208. Packers: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
209. Jaguars (via Seahawks): Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State
210. Cardinals (via Patriots): Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
211. Saints: Nigel Warrior, S, Tennessee
212. Ravens: John Reid, CB, Penn State
213. 49ers: Richie Grant, S, UCF
214. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Erroll Thompson, LB, Mississippi State
215. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Josaiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
216. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington
Round 7
217. Bengals: McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
218. Giants: Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
219: Redskins: Steven Gonzalez, G, Penn State
220. Dolphins: Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida
221. Patriots (via Falcons): Robert Landers, DT, Ohio State
222. 49ers (via Lions): Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
223. Cardinals: Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
224. Chargers: Trey Sermon, RB, Oklahoma
225. Redskins (via Broncos): Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
226. Jaguars: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
227. Jets: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
228. Panthers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
229. Browns: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
230. Patriots (via Eagles): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
231. Eagles (via Buccaneers): Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State
232. Raiders: Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame
233. Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
234. Bears: Tucker McCann, K, Missouri
235. Titans: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
236. Rams: James Proche, WR, SMU
237. Cowboys: Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia
238. Steelers: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
239. Dolphins (via Chiefs): Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
240. Vikings: Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis
241. Texans: Nate Landman, LB, Colorado
242. Browns (via Bills): J.D. Spielman, WR, Nebraska
243. Packers: Tino Ellis, CB, Maryland
244. Seahawks: Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh
245. Broncos (via Patriots): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
246. Giants (via Saints): Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia
247. Packers (via Ravens): Jason Stowbridge, DL, North Carolina
248. 49ers: Tremayne Anchrum, OT, Clemson
249. Giants (proj. comp pick): Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota
250. Vikings (proj. comp pick): Kyle Murphy, G, Rhode Island
251. Texans (proj. comp pick): Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame
252. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
253. Broncos (proj. comp pick): Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech
254. Vikings (proj. comp pick): Joey Magnifico, TE, Memphis
255. Broncos (proj. comp pick): Naquan Jones, DT, Michigan State
