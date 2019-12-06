2020 NFL Seven-Round Mock Draft: Patriots, Raiders, Chargers take QBs on Day 2; Steelers start with RB

Rivalry Week is in the books, there's less than a month left in the NFL regular season, and the actual draft is less than five months away. And while we've been churning out one-round mock drafts since early September, the time feels right to go big.

We have five quarterbacks going in the first three rounds -- including two in Round 1 -- and 15 wide receivers on the first two days in one of the deepest classes in recent memory. The Dolphins have six of the first 69 picks, while the Raiders have five of the first 92 picks. At the other end of the spectrum, the Bears and Steelers have just two selections in the first three rounds.

Note: There's no Tua Tagovailoa in this mock draft, but only because we don't know his status following hip surgery last month. Once we have an idea on when he'll be healthy, he'll promptly return to this list.

Compensatory picks are projections from Over the Cap.

Round 1

Round 2

33. Bengals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

34. Giants: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

35. Dolphins: Tyler Biadasz, iOL, Wisconsin

36. Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

37. Colts (via Redskins): Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

38. Cardinals: Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma

39. Lions: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

40. Jets: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.

41. Chargers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

42. Broncos: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

43. Jaguars: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Miss St.

44. Buccaneers: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

45. Panthers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

46. Browns: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

47. Eagles: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest

48. Colts: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

49. Bears: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

50. Bears (via Raiders): Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

51. Rams: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

52. Titans: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

53. Cowboys: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

54. Steelers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

55. Chiefs: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

56. Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

57. Texans: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

58. Packers: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

59. Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

60. Seahawks: Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

61. Dolphins (via Saints): Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

62. Falcons (via Patriots): Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

63. Ravens: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

64. Seahawks (via 49ers): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

The Bengals waste little time building an offensive line around No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Josh Jones had a fantastic season at Houston and with 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams returning from injury in 2020, Cincinnati will have both tackle positions locked up for the foreseeable future. LIkewise, the Giants continue to reconstruct a depleted defense, taking Bryce Hall, our No. 1 cornerback entering the season, at the top of Round 2 (Hall missed much of the 2019 campaign with an ankle injury). With Philip Rivers in the final year of his deal, the Chargers use their second-round pick on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who will need a year on the bench before he's ready to be an NFL regular. The Browns land safety Ashtyn Davis, who could move up draft boards with a strong combine performance, one round after taking defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and with the very next pick, the Eagles get Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham Jr. Basham is raw but a physical freak, and he flashed that potential on a weekly basis this season.

It sounds weird but the Steelers need to restock their offense and at No. 54 they take Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins -- it's their first pick in the draft after sending their first-rounder to Miami for Minkah Fitzpatrick. At the bottom of the round, the Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon, this time out of the slot; LSU's Justin Jefferson is coming off a fantastic season and he'll provide another reliable middle-of-the-field threat for the likely NFL MVP. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson is the final pick in Round 2, and while he'll upgrade Seattle's secondary, he may not be on the board at this point come late April; a strong pre-draft season could even see him sneak into the first round.

Round 3

65. Bengals: Nick Harris, iOL, Washington

66. Jets (via Giants): Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

67. Falcons: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

68. Redskins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

69. Dolphins: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

70. Lions: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenior-Rhyne

71. Cardinals: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

72. Chargers: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

73. Broncos: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

74. Jaguars: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

75. Jets: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

76. Panthers: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

77. Browns: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas

78. Eagles: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

79. Buccaneers: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

80. Raiders (via Bears): Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

81. Raiders: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

82. Colts: Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

83. Titans: Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

84. Rams: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

85. Cowboys: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

86. Broncos (via Steelers): Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

87. Chiefs: Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

88. Vikings: Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

89. Browns (via Texans): Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

90. Bills: Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

91. Packers: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

92. Raiders (via Seahawks): Evan Weaver, LB, California

93. Patriots: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

94. Saints: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

95. Ravens: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

96. Broncos (via 49ers): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

97. Giants (proj. comp pick): Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

98. Texans (proj. comp pick): Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

99. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

100. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

101. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

102. Steelers (proj. comp pick): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

103. Buccaneers (proj. comp pick): Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

104. Eagles (proj. comp pick): Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

105. Rams (proj. comp pick): Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

106. Vikings (proj. comp pick) : Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama

107. Texans (proj. comp pick): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

108. Ravens (proj. comp pick): Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

At the top of Round 3, the Bengals take another offensive linemen, this time Washington center Nick Harris. Hey, it doesn't make sense to take a franchise quarterback and then let him get obliterated week after week (just ask Daniel Jones). With Tua Tagovailoa's status still up in the air, the Dolphins focus on other needs. With their lone third-round pick, they add another offensive weapon in Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. Several picks later, the Eagles get Minnesota's Tyler Johnson, who has built a career out of making tough catches anywhere on the field.

The Raiders, meanwhile, take the strong-armed Jacob Eason. The Washington quarterback will need a year learning from the bench but he has all the physical tools Jon Gruden could want in an elite passer. Later in the round, the Saints take Denzel Mims, a dynamic pass-catcher out of Baylor, while the Patriots use one of their compensatory picks on Alabama edge rusher Anfernee Jennings, who may not have the pure athleticism of some of his Crimson Tide teammates but his non-stop motor would fit in with the type of players that excel in Bill Belichick's scheme.

Round 4

109. Bengals: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

110. Giants: Mechi Becton, OL, Louisville

111. Redskins: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

112. Texans (via Dolphins): Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin

113. Falcons: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

114. Cardinals: Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

115. Lions: Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

116. Broncos: Zack Shackleford, OL, Texas

117. Jaguars: Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

118. Jets: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

119. Chargers: Lloyd Cushenberry, C/G, LSU

120. Browns: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

121. Eagles: J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

122. Buccaneers: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest

123. Panthers: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

124. Raiders: David Woodward, LB, Utah State

125. Colts: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

126. Patriots (via Bears): Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

127. Rams: Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

128. Steelers (via Titans): Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

129. Cowboys: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

130. Steelers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

131. Chiefs: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

132. Vikings: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

133. Texans: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

134. Bills: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

135: Packers: Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

136: Seahawks: Tyler Vaughns, WR, USC

137. Patriots: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

138: Saints: Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

139: Ravens: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas

140: Broncos (via 49ers): Trajan Bandy, Miami, CB

141. Eagles (proj. comp pick): Tommy Kraemer, G, Notre Dame

142. Redskins (proj. comp pick): Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

143. Ravens (proj. comp pick): Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

144. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

145. Bears (proj. comp pick): Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

146. Dolphins (proj. comp pick): Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

147. Eagles (proj. comp pick): Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA



Round 5

148. Bengals: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

149. Giants: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

150. Cardinals (via Dolphins): Antonie Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

151. Falcons: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

152. Redskins: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

153. Lions: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

154. Jaguars: Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

155. Jets: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

156. Chargers: Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

157. 49ers (via Broncos): Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

158. Bears (via Eagles): K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford

159. Buccaneers: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

160. Panthers: Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami

161. Browns: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

162. Colts: Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

163. Bears: Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State

164. Bears (via Raiders): Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

165. Titans: Jaron Bryant, CB, Fresno State

166. Jaguars (via Rams): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

167. Cowboys: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

168. Dolphins (via Steelers): Tyler Clark, DT, Georgia

169. Chiefs: Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

170. Vikings: Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

171: Texans: Jordon Scott, DT, Oregon

172. Bills: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

173. Packers: Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

174. Lions (via Seahawks): Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia

175. Eagles (via Patriots): Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

176. Saints: D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

177. Ravens: Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

178. 49ers: Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

179. Broncos (proj. comp pick): Tipa Galea'i, EDGE, Utah State

180. Cowboys (proj. comp pick): Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

181. Dolphins (proj. comp pick): Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Round 6

182. Bengals: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

183. Giants: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

184. Falcons: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

185. Broncos (via Redskins): Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

186. Dolphins: Reggie Floyd, S, Virginia Tech

187: Browns (via Cardinals): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

188. Lions: Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

189: Jets: Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

190: Chargers: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

191. Patriots (via Broncos): David Dowell, S, Michigan State

192. Jaguars: Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State

193: Buccaneers: Mohamed Barry, LB, Minnesota

194. Panthers: Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

195. Browns: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

196. Eagles: Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

197. Bears: Tyler Higby, G, Michigan State

198. Raiders: Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

199. Colts: Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

200. Rams: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

201. Titans: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

202. Dolphins (via Cowboys): Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

203. Steelers: Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin

204. Jets (via Chiefs): Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia

205. Vikings: Kendall Coleman, DE, Syracuse

206. Texans: Kendrick Rodgers, WR, Texas A&M

207. Bills: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

208. Packers: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

209. Jaguars (via Seahawks): Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State

210. Cardinals (via Patriots): Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

211. Saints: Nigel Warrior, S, Tennessee

212. Ravens: John Reid, CB, Penn State

213. 49ers: Richie Grant, S, UCF

214. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Erroll Thompson, LB, Mississippi State

215. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Josaiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

216. Patriots (proj. comp pick): Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

Round 7

217. Bengals: McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

218. Giants: Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

219: Redskins: Steven Gonzalez, G, Penn State

220. Dolphins: Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

221. Patriots (via Falcons): Robert Landers, DT, Ohio State

222. 49ers (via Lions): Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

223. Cardinals: Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

224. Chargers: Trey Sermon, RB, Oklahoma

225. Redskins (via Broncos): Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

226. Jaguars: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

227. Jets: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

228. Panthers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

229. Browns: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

230. Patriots (via Eagles): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

231. Eagles (via Buccaneers): Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State

232. Raiders: Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

233. Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

234. Bears: Tucker McCann, K, Missouri

235. Titans: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

236. Rams: James Proche, WR, SMU

237. Cowboys: Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

238. Steelers: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

239. Dolphins (via Chiefs): Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

240. Vikings: Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis

241. Texans: Nate Landman, LB, Colorado

242. Browns (via Bills): J.D. Spielman, WR, Nebraska

243. Packers: Tino Ellis, CB, Maryland

244. Seahawks: Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh

245. Broncos (via Patriots): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

246. Giants (via Saints): Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia

247. Packers (via Ravens): Jason Stowbridge, DL, North Carolina

248. 49ers: Tremayne Anchrum, OT, Clemson

249. Giants (proj. comp pick): Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota

250. Vikings (proj. comp pick): Kyle Murphy, G, Rhode Island

251. Texans (proj. comp pick): Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame

252. Seahawks (proj. comp pick): Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

253. Broncos (proj. comp pick): Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech

254. Vikings (proj. comp pick): Joey Magnifico, TE, Memphis

255. Broncos (proj. comp pick): Naquan Jones, DT, Michigan State