It should be a classic clash of strength vs. strength on Saturday when the Toledo Rockets face the Ohio Bobcats in the 2022 MAC Championship Game in Detroit. The Rockets (7-5, 5-3) come into the title game at Ford Field in Detroit with the MAC's best defense, while the Bobcats (9-3, 7-1) have the best offensive unit. Both teams are having serious problems at quarterback, with Ohio star Kurtis Rourke out for the season and both Dequan Finn and backup Tucker Gleason trying to play through injuries for the Rockets. The Bobcats have won seven straight games but seek their first title-game victory, while the four-time champion Rockets have lost two in a row. Toledo is 27-7-1 all-time against Ohio, including a 35-23 victory last November.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Rockets are 3-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Ohio odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 54. Before making any Ohio vs. Toledo picks or MAC Championship Game 2022 predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Toledo and locked in its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the CFB odds and betting trends for Toledo vs. Ohio:

Toledo vs. Ohio spread: Rockets -3

Toledo vs. Ohio over/under: 54 points

Toledo vs. Ohio money line: Rockets -155, Bobcats +130

TOL: They are averaging 26 points over their past five games (2-3).

OH: They are allowing 19 points per game over their past five (5-0).

Toledo vs. Ohio picks: See pick at SportsLine

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo has dominated this series, and it was the last favorite to win the MAC Championship Game, back in 2017. That was its sixth title-game appearance, and it also won the title in 2001 and 2004. The Rockets are 33-32 against the spread under coach Jason Candle (since 2016), and they have the best defense in the conference and the third-best offense. The defense allows 337 total yards per game (4.8 per play) while the offense averages 407 yards (5.6 per play). The Bobcats have the worst defense in the MAC, giving up 441 yards and 6.3 per play.

Whichever quarterback starts will have a veteran group of playmakers to work with. Running back Jacquez Stuart has rushed for 566 yards (5.5 per carry), and Finn (522 yards, eight TDs) has helped the team average 173 rushing yards per game (third in MAC). The strength is at receiver, where Jerjuan Newton has 711 yards, averaging 16.9 per catch, and nine TDs. On the defensive side, four players are 2022 All-MAC selections, including tackle Desjuan Johnson (5.5 sacks) and linebacker Dallas Gant (102 tackles). Jamal Hines has 6.5 of the team's 31 sacks.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio has covered the spread in eight straight, and it has a massive edge in turnover margin. The Bobcats have the sixth-best margin in the nation at plus-13, while Toledo is minus-8. Ohio has 24 takeaways, with Zack Sanders, Torrie Cox Jr. and Tariq Drake combining for eight interceptions. The Bobcats will miss Rourke, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, but CJ Harris accounted for four TDs in his place in a 38-14 victory against Bowling Green in their last game. The Bobcats gain a MAC-high 437 yards (6.4 per play) and average 34 points per game.

Harris is better as a runner, but he can count on All-MAC selection Sam Wiglusz and fellow receiver Jacoby Jones. Wiglusz has the steady hands and has 66 catches for 811 yards and nine touchdowns, while Jones is the big-play threat, averaging 17.8 yards on 39 receptions. Running back Sieh Bangura has rushed for 884 yards and 11 TDs in 10 games, and the Toledo defense's weakness is against the run (150 yards per game). The Ohio defense has improved as the season has progressed and has allowed 305 yards per game over the past four games.

How to make Ohio vs. Toledo picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. It also has one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Toledo vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.