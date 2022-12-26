The New Mexico State Aggies and Bowling Green Falcons make their first bowl appearances in several years when they meet Monday in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The Aggies (6-6) last played in a bowl in 2017, beating Utah State in the Arizona Bowl. That was just their fourth postseason matchup, and their first in 56 years. The Falcons (6-6) were routed by Georgia Southern in the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl, their 12th and most recent appearance in a bowl game. The Aggies won five of their final six games, while the Falcons won four of their last six.

Kickoff at Ford Field is set for Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites in the latest New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green Quick Lane Bowl odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 48.5.

New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green spread: Falcons -3.5

New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green over/under: 48.5 points

New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green money line: Aggies +143, Falcons -170

NMSU: It is 14-10 ATS since the start of the 2020 season

BG: It is 5-2-1 ATS in its past eight non-conference games

Why the Falcons can cover

Bowling Green has played one of the tougher schedules in the MAC, going 5-3. The Aggies had one of the easiest schedules in the nation, and two of their victories came against FCS teams. The Falcons' passing attack can be potent when it gets rolling, and quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 2,639 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Bowling Green is 4-2 when it passes for at least 247 yards and 2-4 when it doesn't. The Falcons average 237 passing yards per game.

They beat Marshall a week after the Thundering Herd knocked off Notre Dame, and defeated Toledo, the eventual MAC champion. McDonald threw for 395 yards in the victory against the Rockets to clinch bowl eligibility. Odieu Hiliare had 246 receiving yards in that game and has 704 and six TDs this season. Fellow wideout Tyrone Broden also has scored six times, and tight end Christian Sims has 41 receptions. The Falcons are 3-3 against the spread in their past six.

Why the Aggies can cover

New Mexico State is 3-0-1 straight-up in bowl games, and defense has been its key to success. The unit allows 343 yards per game (33rd in FBS), while the Falcons offense averages 338 (106th). The Aggies have 27 sacks this season, 7.5 by Lazarus Williams, and Bowling Green has allowed 36. NMSU has been average against the run (80th in FBS) but is 14th in the nation against the pass (185 YPG), so they should be able to take away Bowling Green's strength.

The Falcons average just 101 rushing yards per game, which ranks 121st in the nation. New Mexico State is 5-1 ATS in its past six games and 7-5 ATS overall. The Aggies average 156 yards per game on the ground, and quarterback Diego Pavia comes off one of his best passing games. He threw for 323 yards and a career-best four touchdowns in the 56-3 victory against Valparaiso. Star Thomas is the team's top rusher with 477 yards, and Pavia has run for 443.

