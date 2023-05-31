CBS Sports opens its door as a home for Big Ten football this fall with the inaugural season of the Big Ten on CBS schedule. There will be seven select Big Ten games on CBS and Paramount+ for the 2023 season, followed by a full slate of traditional marquee coverage in the 3:30 p.m. ET window beginning in 2024.

The Big Ten on CBS schedule wastes no time airing games of significance with two conference games in Week 1. The first Big Ten on CBS game will feature Ohio State getting an early road challenge at Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The league is back in the spotlight less than 24 hours later with a Sunday afternoon kickoff between Northwestern and Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Sept. 3.

Two-time Big Ten champion Michigan is guaranteed at least one Big Ten on CBS spot in 2024 as the Wolverines host UNLV on Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. Penn State gets a chance to show off Happy Valley for the first Big Ten on CBS night game when Iowa comes to town on Sept. 23. That will be the first of two guaranteed Big Ten on CBS appearances for the Hawkeyes, who will also play their Black Friday rivalry game against Nebraska on CBS.

Five of the seven Big Ten on CBS are set with two noon kickoffs still to be decided on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. The first will lead into the annual Georgia-Florida neutral-site rivalry game with the second kicking off a CBS tripleheader that will also include SEC games at 3:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

2023 Big Ten on CBS schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Saturday, Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Indiana Sunday, Sept. 3 12 p.m. Northwestern at Rutgers Saturday, Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. UNLV at Michigan Saturday, Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Iowa at Penn State Saturday, Oct. 28 12 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Saturday, Nov. 4 12 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Friday, Nov. 24 12 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska

