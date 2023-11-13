The 2023 college football season is quickly coming to a close, meaning so is the SEC on CBS schedule. There are still a few games left on the slate, though, including the battle to crown the 2023 SEC champion that will likely go on to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff. Each game will be featured on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Two-time reigning national champion Georgia has been featured heavily on CBS this season, and that trend continues on Nov. 18 as the Bulldogs take on Tennessee in an SEC East showdown (3:30 p.m. ET). The following week, to close out the regular season, Missouri vs. Arkansas headlines on Black Friday (Nov. 24, 4 p.m.) before one of the fiercest rivalries in college football takes center stage on Nov. 25 as Alabama squares off with Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl (3:30 p.m.).

Speaking of the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide, they'll be headlining the big one -- the SEC Championship Game -- on Dec. 2 (4 p.m.) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia and Alabama both clinched their respective divisions in Week 11, and will meet in Atlanta for the SEC title for the second time in three seasons.

In addition to the SEC on CBS schedule, the network will also air the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., as well as the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.

2023 SEC on CBS schedule