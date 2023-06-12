Many of the top quarterback recruits from around the country will gather outside Los Angeles from June 14-16 to compete in the annual Elite 11 Finals quarterback competition. Prospects are chosen based on their performance at the Elite 11's regional camps, which take place around the nation in the weeks leading up to the event

The competition pairs these quarterbacks with private coaches as well as alumni who have gone on to have success at the collegiate and professional level. It features both on-field and in-classroom instruction before pitting the players against each other for three days of competition which consists of drills, a pro-day style workout and, finally, live reps in a 7-on-7 format. Players are graded by the staff on all aspects of the event, with a final "Elite 11" being named as well as an MVP.

For evaluators at 247Sports, the event is a great opportunity to measure the physical tools each prospect shows. Though everyone at the event is a very good high school quarterback, those with serious arm talent are the ones who tend to stand out the most.

So let's break down this year's Elite 11 Finals field, but before that, here's a look at some of the more prominent names who have showcased their skills at this competition in previous years before going on to enjoy success at the higher levels.

Notable Elite 11 alumni

Plenty of future college and pro stars have competed in the event. Elite 11 organizers seem to be getting better at identifying the top talent, if year-over-year comparisons are any indication. The Elite 11 has tried to evolve to more closely mimic the challenges of the college game with an increased emphasis on athleticism, improvisation, pocket movement and some RPO work as well.

Former top performers at the event include:

Teddy Bridgewater (2010)

Jameis Winston (2011)

Jared Goff (2012)

Deshaun Watson (2013)

Kyler Murray (2014)

Tua Tagovailoa (2016)

Justin Fields (2017)

Trevor Lawrence (2017)

Sam Howell (2018)

Bo Nix (2018)

Bryce Young (2019)

CJ Stroud (2019)

JJ McCarthy (2020)

Drake Maye (2020)

Caleb Williams (2020)

Quinn Ewers (2021)

Drew Allar (2021)

Cade Klubnik (2021)

2023 Elite 11 Finals quarterbacks

Twenty quarterbacks will be participating in this year's Elite 11 Finals. Most of these names have already committed to schools as recruiting the position is an early priority in the recruiting process for programs. The 2024 QB class is considered down compared to the average year, and way down compared to the 2022 crop, but some players will likely make jumps in the rankings based on the tools and acumen they display. Players are listed in order of their current 247Sports rating, though those ratings are sure to change after the event.

Five-star prospects

Dylan Raiola (Committed to Georgia): The top-rated quarterback in the class, Raiola chose Georgia over USC, Ohio State and Nebraska. The Phoenix (AZ) Pinnacle prospect is also the No. 1 overall prospect in the Top247. Raiola completed 178 of 278 passes (64%) for 2,435 yards with 22 touchdowns in 2022 as a junior.

At 6-3 and 228 pounds, Raiola is a plus-level athlete with a strong arm. He has a relatively clean, repeatable delivery, and so far in the 2024 recruiting cycle appears to have the best combination of physical traits and polish.

Jadyn Davis (Michigan): Out of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School, Davis has been a known commodity in recruiting circles for years. He debuted as the No. 1 player in the Top247 more than a year ago, and is currently rated as the No. 29 overall player in the Top247, dropping as others have continued to emerge. Michigan identified Davis as its top QB target and landed his commitment in March.

Davis was named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year. He threw for 3,425 yards with a 43-6 TD-INT ratio and completed 73% of his passes as a junior. Davis is one of the safest bets in the class to be productive in college, and evaluators will be looking to see how the 6-foot, 200-pounder's physical tools stack up.

Four-star prospects

Elijah Brown (Uncommitted): The 6-1, 197-pounder completed 68% of his passes in 2022, throwing for 2,785 yards and 31 touchdowns while protecting the football at an elite level. He led his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei team to a 12-1 season. Brown will be a four-year starter in high school and is rarely rattled, and evaluators will be watching to see how his tools project to the next level. UCLA, Stanford and USC are all hosting Brown on official visits.

Julian Sayin (Alabama): Out of Carlsbad (Calif.), Sayin is another top QB in the class. The 6-1, 195-pounder has a decent arm with a lightning-quick release. He completed 67% of his passes in 2022 for 2,708 yards with 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Sayin is committed to Alabama. The last shorter, quick release, accurate QB from California worked out pretty well for the Crimson Tide.

CJ Carr (Notre Dame): A QB named Carr from Saline (MI)? Yup, this QB prospect is the grandson of legendary former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. Yet, he is heading to play for Notre Dame as the Irish beat out the Wolverines as well as LSU, Michigan State and Wisconsin. The 6-2, 195-pound Carr has some good physical tools and is beginning to put it together on the field. He completed 69% of his passes for 2,697 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior.

DJ Lagway (Florida): The first Texas QB on the list, the Willis HS prospect has some of the best physical attributes in the class. At 6-2 and 225 pounds, he can distribute the ball to all areas of the field and also take off with his legs if needed. Lagway completed 134 of 200 passes for 2,081 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He committed to Florida over Baylor, Clemson, Texas A&M and USC. Lagway has superstar upside if he can continue to progress and refine his game.

Air Noland (Ohio State): One of the fastest-rising prospects in the country, the 6-3, 195-pound lefty from Fiarburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has been lights out for the last year. He completed 73% of his passes for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns as a junior while leading his team to an undefeated state championship. Noland committed to Ohio State in April over Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M. He combines great release quickness with decent ball speeds.

Luke Kromenhoek (Florida State): A former safety and receiver from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military, Kromenhoek threw for 2,699 yards with 27 touchdowns in just his first year as the starter, leading his squad to a deep playoff run. The Florida State commit has some of the better physical tools in the class and a projectable frame at 6-3 and 192 pounds.

Ryan Puglisi (Georgia): Puglisi has some serious arm talent -- he's also a legitimate baseball prospect who's touched 94 MPH on the mound. From Avon (CT) Old Farms, Puglisi has been committed to Georgia for almost two years. His production has not caught up with his physical tools just yet, though, as he threw for 1,904 yards with 16 touchdowns as a junior against relatively lesser competition than some in the event face on Friday nights. Puglisi has as much upside as almost anyone in the class.

Demond Williams (Ole Miss): Maybe the most athletic QB at the event, the 5-11 Williams is a state qualifier in track for his Chandler (AZ) Basha team. The Ole Miss commit threw for 2,399 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 764 yards and five scores on the ground.

Isaac Wilson (Utah): The younger brother of former BYU star Zach Wilson, the 6-foot Isaac has a similar style as his older brother but perhaps a bit less arm. He threw for 3,774 yards with 40 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 2022 for his Draper (UT) Corner Canyon squad. He's currently committed to the in-state rival (Utah) of his older brother's alma mater.

Dante Reno (South Carolina): A South Carolina commit since July 2022, Reno punched his ticket to the finals with his performance at the Penn State regional event. The 6-1 Reno's dad is a coach at Yale, so football is in his blood. Evaluators will be watching to see how the Cheshire (CT) Academy star's physical tools stack up.

Three-star prospects

Hauss Hejny (TCU): A TCU commit from Aledo (Texas), Henjy is one of the more athletic players at the event. Henjy is a two-time 100M champion in his district and does have some arm talent. He threw for 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022.

Colin Hurley (LSU): The 6-foot Hurley has been on the recruiting scene for quite a while, starting for his Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian team for several years. Hurley has a thick build and impressive arm strength, though it hasn't quite translated to on-field success with just 53% of his passes completed and a 17-5 TD-INT ratio. If Hurley can turn that arm talent into completions, the LSU commit could rise.

Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska): After losing out on Raiola, Nebraska turned to Kaelin and flipped his commitment from Missouri. The Bellevue (NE) West star completed 64% of his passes for 3,186 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has some scrambling ability as well.

Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma): An Oklahoma and NFL legacy, the Sooners commit completed 56% of his passes for 2,024 yards and a 20-5 TD-INT ratio. The Frisco (TX) Emerson star is exciting to watch on Friday nights.

Will Hammond (Texas Tech): The Hutto (TX) star committed to Texas Tech in December. Hammond has been productive in high school, completing 59% of his passes for 2,763 yards and a 30-5 TD-INT ratio while rushing for almost 1,000 yards.

Danny O'Neil (Colorado): Deion Sanders' first high school QB commit at Colorado has been quite productive in high school. The Indianapolis (IN) Cathedral QB completed 63% of his passes for 2,654 yards and 32 touchdowns against just seven interceptions as a junior.

Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State): The Nittany Lions commit is a player who has had success for his Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy team but still has some upside. He completed 62% of his passes for 2,519 yards and a 25-8 TD-INT ratio as a junior.

Trever Jackson (Uncommitted): One of the most intriguing prospects in the class, Jackson has a huge arm. He played hurt in 2022 while completing 59% of his passes for 1,599 yards and a 16-7 TD-INT ratio. Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and West Virginia are all involved with the Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange QB.