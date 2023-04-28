Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State
gett

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young made history on Thursday when he became the first Crimson Tide player to be selected No. 1 overall in the common era of the NFL Draft (1967). Young was selected by the Carolina Panthers, who last month traded with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Young eclipses the top spot on the all-time Alabama draft list ahead of former Crimson Tide linebacker Cornelius Bennett, who was selected second overall in 1987 by the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (2019), running back Trent Richardson (2012), defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (2011) and offensive lineman Chris Samuels (2000) were selected third in their respective draft classes. 

Young was the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy when he took home college football's most prestigious award in 2021. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns that season, leading the Crimson Tide to the SEC title and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship where they would fall to SEC rival Georgia. 

He also joined an elite fraternity of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. Young is the ninth Heisman-winning signal caller in the common draft era to hear his name called first overall.

YearPlayerCollegeNFL team

2023

Bryce Young

Alabama

Carolina Panthers

2019

Kyler Murray

Oklahoma

Arizona Cardinals

2018Baker MayfieldOklahomaCleveland Browns

2015

Jameis Winston

Florida State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2011

Cam Newton

Auburn

Carolina Panthers

2010

Sam Bradford

Oklahoma

St. Louis Rams

2003

Carson Palmer

USC

Cincinnati Bengals

1987

Vinny Testaverde

Miami

Tampa Buccaneers

1971

Jim Plunkett

Stanford

New England Patriots

Young didn't only make Alabama history. He is the eighth quarterback from the SEC to be selected with the top pick in the NFL Draft, and first since Joe Burrow in 2020. He's the third No. 1 overall pick from the SEC in the last four NFL Drafts and fifth in the last 10 years. 

YearPlayerCollegeNFL team

2023

Bryce Young

Alabama

Carolina Panthers

2020

Joe Burrow

LSU

Cincinnati Bengals

2011

Cam Newton

Auburn

Carolina Panthers

2009

Matthew Stafford

Georgia

Detroit Lions

2007

JaMarcus Russell

LSU

Oakland Raiders

2004

Eli Manning

Ole Miss

San Diego Chargers

1999

Tim Couch

Kentucky

Cleveland Browns

1998

Peyton Manning

Tennessee

Indianapolis Colts

Will Young be a boom or bust? That remains to be seen. For now, though, he has joined an elite group of Alabama players and college quarterbacks who have cashed in on their Saturday careers and set themselves up for successful Sundays.