Alabama quarterback Bryce Young made history on Thursday when he became the first Crimson Tide player to be selected No. 1 overall in the common era of the NFL Draft (1967). Young was selected by the Carolina Panthers, who last month traded with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young eclipses the top spot on the all-time Alabama draft list ahead of former Crimson Tide linebacker Cornelius Bennett, who was selected second overall in 1987 by the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (2019), running back Trent Richardson (2012), defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (2011) and offensive lineman Chris Samuels (2000) were selected third in their respective draft classes.

Young was the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy when he took home college football's most prestigious award in 2021. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns that season, leading the Crimson Tide to the SEC title and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship where they would fall to SEC rival Georgia.

He also joined an elite fraternity of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. Young is the ninth Heisman-winning signal caller in the common draft era to hear his name called first overall.

Year Player College NFL team 2023 Bryce Young Alabama Carolina Panthers 2019 Kyler Murray Oklahoma Arizona Cardinals 2018 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma Cleveland Browns 2015 Jameis Winston Florida State Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2011 Cam Newton Auburn Carolina Panthers 2010 Sam Bradford Oklahoma St. Louis Rams 2003 Carson Palmer USC Cincinnati Bengals 1987 Vinny Testaverde Miami Tampa Buccaneers 1971 Jim Plunkett Stanford New England Patriots

Young didn't only make Alabama history. He is the eighth quarterback from the SEC to be selected with the top pick in the NFL Draft, and first since Joe Burrow in 2020. He's the third No. 1 overall pick from the SEC in the last four NFL Drafts and fifth in the last 10 years.

Year Player College NFL team 2023 Bryce Young Alabama Carolina Panthers 2020 Joe Burrow LSU Cincinnati Bengals 2011 Cam Newton Auburn Carolina Panthers 2009 Matthew Stafford Georgia Detroit Lions 2007 JaMarcus Russell LSU Oakland Raiders 2004 Eli Manning Ole Miss San Diego Chargers 1999 Tim Couch Kentucky Cleveland Browns 1998 Peyton Manning Tennessee Indianapolis Colts

Will Young be a boom or bust? That remains to be seen. For now, though, he has joined an elite group of Alabama players and college quarterbacks who have cashed in on their Saturday careers and set themselves up for successful Sundays.