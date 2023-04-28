Alabama quarterback Bryce Young made history on Thursday when he became the first Crimson Tide player to be selected No. 1 overall in the common era of the NFL Draft (1967). Young was selected by the Carolina Panthers, who last month traded with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young eclipses the top spot on the all-time Alabama draft list ahead of former Crimson Tide linebacker Cornelius Bennett, who was selected second overall in 1987 by the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (2019), running back Trent Richardson (2012), defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (2011) and offensive lineman Chris Samuels (2000) were selected third in their respective draft classes.
Young was the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy when he took home college football's most prestigious award in 2021. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns that season, leading the Crimson Tide to the SEC title and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship where they would fall to SEC rival Georgia.
He also joined an elite fraternity of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. Young is the ninth Heisman-winning signal caller in the common draft era to hear his name called first overall.
|Year
|Player
|College
|NFL team
2023
Bryce Young
Alabama
Carolina Panthers
2019
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma
Arizona Cardinals
|2018
|Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
|Cleveland Browns
2015
Jameis Winston
Florida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2011
Cam Newton
Auburn
Carolina Panthers
2010
Sam Bradford
Oklahoma
St. Louis Rams
2003
Carson Palmer
USC
Cincinnati Bengals
1987
Vinny Testaverde
Miami
Tampa Buccaneers
1971
Jim Plunkett
Stanford
New England Patriots
Young didn't only make Alabama history. He is the eighth quarterback from the SEC to be selected with the top pick in the NFL Draft, and first since Joe Burrow in 2020. He's the third No. 1 overall pick from the SEC in the last four NFL Drafts and fifth in the last 10 years.
|Year
|Player
|College
|NFL team
2023
Bryce Young
Alabama
Carolina Panthers
2020
Joe Burrow
LSU
Cincinnati Bengals
2011
Cam Newton
Auburn
Carolina Panthers
2009
Matthew Stafford
Georgia
Detroit Lions
2007
JaMarcus Russell
LSU
Oakland Raiders
2004
Eli Manning
Ole Miss
San Diego Chargers
1999
Tim Couch
Kentucky
Cleveland Browns
1998
Peyton Manning
Tennessee
Indianapolis Colts
Will Young be a boom or bust? That remains to be seen. For now, though, he has joined an elite group of Alabama players and college quarterbacks who have cashed in on their Saturday careers and set themselves up for successful Sundays.