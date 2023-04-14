The Texas football program had another incredible offseason under coach Steve Sarkisian landing the No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning to highlight the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. With the star-studded class on campus, the 2023 Longhorns make their debut at the annual spring game on Saturday

Quarterback remains at the forefront for Longhorns fans as Manning throws his first passes as a Texas quarterback. However, returners Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy will also get plenty of touches. The running back room will also get plenty of attention as the Longhorns prepare to replace potential first-round draft pick Bijan Robinson.

Here's everything you need to know about the Longhorns' 2023 spring football game, which takes place at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

How to watch 2023 Texas spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 15 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV Channel: Longhorn Network | Streaming: ESPN+

2023 Texas spring game storylines

1. QB battle: Let's get one thing straight: Barring a massive unforeseen setback, Ewers will be the starting quarterback at Texas to start the year. He's a historically heralded quarterback in his own right and showed major flashes during his first year under center. Still, Sark has not coached a 12-game starter at Texas, so the alternatives will have their moment to shine. The jump in competition for Manning is steep after playing private school ball in Louisiana, but the pedigree and skillset speaks for itself. Murphy has missed much of his career with injuries, but he was a borderline five-star prospect during the recruiting process. Snaps will be available.

2. Rebuilding the front: A number of Texas' top defenders are off to the NFL or transfer portal, including five of the top nine players at linebacker or defensive line. Star underclassmen Barryn Sorrell and Jaylan Ford give the Longhorns some proven faces in the front seven, but the rest of the lineup comes down to key position battles. Vernon Broughton, Byron Murphy II and Alfred Collins rank among the experienced players who need to step up this spring, especially for a Texas team that ranked outside of the top 75 nationally in sacks.

3. Showing off the RBs: For all the talk of quarterback play, Texas has been a running team during the first two years of the Sarkisian era. Now, top rushers Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson are off to the NFL, leaving a massive hole at the position. Complicating matters, veterans Keilan Robinson and Jonathan Brooks will both be limited by injuries for the spring game. However, that should give fans an early look at talented underclassmen Jaydon Blue and CJ Baxter. Plenty of snaps are available for the right player.