Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse will opt out of the Orange Bowl against Georgia and begin his preparation for the NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday.

"I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on my time wearing the garnet and gold," he said in a statement released on social media. "Playing football for the Seminoles has been an extraordinary journey, one that has shaped me in ways words cannot capture. My teammates and the entire FSU community have been invaluable. I sincerely appreciate the lessons learned and the growth experienced here."

Verse was a force on the Florida State defensive line during his two seasons in Tallahassee. He burst onto the scene as a redshirt sophomore in 2022. That year he tallied 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery, earning first-team All-ACC honors. He followed that up with another stellar season in 2023, notching 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked kick en route to first-team All-ACC honors for the second straight season.

"Fueled by the passion and dedication instilled during my time at Florida State, I know I am ready for any and all challenges that will come my way," he wrote. "I am proud to have represented this university and excited to carry on its legacy forward on the professional stage."

Verse is an example of a transfer portal success story. He transferred from Albany prior to the 2022 season after recording 74 tackles, 21.5 for loss and 14.5 sacks in 15 games with the Great Danes.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound native of Dayton, Ohio, is ranked No. 9 overall and No. 2 among EDGE rushers in the current CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings. CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Verse going off the board at No. 12 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in his most recent mock draft.