With the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of playing football in the fall, six FBS conferences are left pushing ahead to make a season happen. One of them, the American Athletic Conference, remains committed to playing as close to a full season as possible. This includes eight conference games with each member having the option to play up to four nonconference matchups.

Speaking with the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday evening, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco echoed sentiments from the Big 12: It's too early to make a decision about the fate of the season.

"We've decided it would be premature to make any kind of decision at this point on such an important matter," Aresco told the Sentinel. "We're continuing to gather information and there is more information coming out."

A big reason for the Big Ten canceling fall football was the emergence of myocarditis, a result of catching the coronavirus. The condition inflames the heart muscle and can reduce the heart's ability to pump, causing rapid or abnormal heartbeat.

"We certainly want to know what was behind the Big Ten and Pac-12 situation because our own doctors have been tracking the heart issues and they've been out there, but we want to know what's changed," Aresco added.

The commissioner has met with 40 athletes from around the league to allow them to express concerns or questions about the planned season. In the end, there's no doubt just about everyone wants to play -- those who are concerned can opt out while keeping their scholarship -- it's a matter of whether football can be played.

In Aresco's opinion, that can happen -- for now. Holding patterns have been the M.O. for those wishing to play football in the fall. This is especially true for conferences outside the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, who would likely have to follow if the remaining power conferences decided to punt on the season.

As it is, the AAC will begin playing conference games in the traditional Week 3 on Sept. 19.