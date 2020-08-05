Watch Now: Breaking: UConn Cancelling Football Season ( 1:00 )

The American Athletic Conference is set to announce its scheduling model for the 2020 season, allowing its members to play up to 12 games if they so choose with plans to start on time at the previously scheduled Week 1 on the weekend of Sept. 5. The league will play all eight of its conference games this season, allowing members to schedule as many as four nonconference opponents if possible.

"It's eight plus -- up to -- four," one AAC athletic director told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "It's whatever institutions can do that's what we'll do. We know it may not be equitable. We want to give the discretion to each institution rather than standardize it."

How the AAC's members will fill out the remainder of their fall slates remains to be seen at this time as a number of scheduled games against Power Five opponents have been canceled based on decisions made by those leagues.

For example, SMU is still seeking to play its highest-profile nonconference game at home against TCU on Sept. 26. The game is scheduled to be played SMU; however, the Big 12 has mandated its one nonconference game be a home game for its member schools. SMU has offered to drive across town to make that game happen. Discussions were still going on as of Wednesday.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.