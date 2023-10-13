Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Arkansas 2-4, Alabama 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas is 0-8 against Alabama since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Arkansas Razorbacks will head out on the road to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 12:00 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Arkansas is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Alabama will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Arkansas might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Ole Miss who claimed the real prize. Arkansas fell 27-20 to Ole Miss.

Arkansas' defeat came about despite a quality game from Ty Washington, who picked up 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Alabama was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They snuck past Texas A&M with a 26-20 win.

Alabama can attribute much of their success to Jermaine Burton, who picked up 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Burton hauled in two or more receiving touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Bond, who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-4. Alabama's victory was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 5-1.

While only Alabama took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Arkansas might still be hurting after the devastating 49-26 loss walloping they got from Alabama when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Thankfully for Arkansas, Jahmyr Gibbs (who rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 11.4 yards per carry) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Alabama is a big 19.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last 8 years.