Shortly after Texas' 34-24 win over Alabama on Saturday, video surfaced of Crimson Tide fans directing racist and homophobic language towards Texas players on the Longhorns sideline. On Tuesday, The University of Alabama responded to the incident in a statement provided to USA Today.

"We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night," the statement reads. "To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect toward others. Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events."

The video shows Texas' X'Avion Brice, Tre Wisner, Jelani McDonald and B.J. Allen Jr. dancing on the sideline at some point during the Longhorns' victory. A couple of the players pose and make gestures towards the fans directing the insults in their direction. The video, taken close to the Texas sideline, does not show any fans.

The Longhorns jumped seven spots to No. 4 in the most recent AP Top 25 after their win against Alabama. It was their first road win against a top-five team since 2005 and Texas became the first non-SEC team to beat the Crimson Tide since 2007 -- Nick Saban's first season leading the Alabama football program.