Most of Alabama's 2024 football recruiting class signed during the Early Signing Period in December, leaving just a handful of players who participated in the 2024 National Signing Day on Wednesday. Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who originally committed to Alabama during his sophomore year, was one of the players who signed. He decommitted from Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement, but new head coach Kalen DeBoer was able to get the No. 8 overall player in the country back to Tuscaloosa. Four-star edge Noah Carter and three-star linebacker Quinton Reese both signed with Alabama on National Signing Day as well. The Tide wrapped up the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for the 2024 cycle, according toe the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Now, DeBoer's staff at Alabama will turn their attention to building a strong 2025 recruiting class. However, they could be doing so without offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who is reportedly being considered for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator position. If you want to see the latest Alabama recruiting and coaching news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bama247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Alabama.

The team of insiders at Bama247 are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the football coaching search, including insights from Matt Zenitz, John Talty and Mike Rodak, who have more than 25 years of experience covering the Crimson Tide.

Kalen DeBoer Alabama recruiting updates

One player from the 2025 class that DeBoer's staff is interested in is Folsom (Calif.) defensive lineman Josiah Sharma. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman had committed to Washington on New Year's Day, but he decommitted shortly after DeBoer left for Alabama. The Crimson Tide were quick to offer Sharma, and he took a trip to Tuscaloosa in early February. He has a three-star rating from 247Sports and is the No. 60 defensive lineman in his class nationally. Sharma spoke to Bama247 about his trip to Tuscaloosa, which you can read about here.

Another player that DeBoer's staff is interested in for 2025 is Philadelphia St. Joseph's Top247 four-star linebacker Anthony Sacca. He has been in contact with Alabama since DeBoer was hired, and assistant coach Colin Hitschler took a visit to see him last month. Sacca took his first visit to Alabama earlier this month after visiting Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State in the spring and winter, among others. The four-star linebacker has 25 offers, including Florida State and Georgia. He is the No. 25 linebacker in his class and the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He had plenty to say about his visit to Tuscaloosa, so be sure to check out Bama247 for more on his plans.

DeBoer is also targeting linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who is the No. 1 prospect in Washington. Rainey-Sale was committed to DeBoer and Washington but chose to open up his recruitment when DeBoer left the Huskies for the Crimson Tide. DeBoer's staff extended an Alabama offer to Rainey-Sale just days later and now he's expected to choose between Washington and Alabama at some point.

At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Rainey-Sale is ranked as the No. 80 overall prospect nationally in the Class of 2025 and he could wind up being a building block for Alabama in that cycle. The Crimson Tide only have two commitments for 2025 and currently rank 30th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2025. Rainey-Sale is expected to take official visits in the spring and this battle could come down to Bama vs. Washington later this year. Bama247 learned more about his decision and his updated recruiting timeline, which you can see here.

Meanwhile, Alabama's staff could look different if Grubb heads to the NFL. He is being considered for the Seahawks offensive coordinator job, which was confirmed by 247Sports' John Talty. Alabama has not officially announced Grubb's hire, but he has been on the road recruiting for the Crimson Tide. The 48-year-old does not have any NFL coaching experience, but he engineered a high-powered Washington offense. Grubb was hoping to be offered the Washington job before winding up following DeBoer to Alabama.

