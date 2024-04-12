Spring football has traditionally been about growth and progression, but with the transfer portal opening once again soon, depth charts are more important than ever. The Alabama football 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Game will be held on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kalen DeBoer will get his first taste of the limelight after taking over the Alabama Crimson Tide in January. DeBoer had what appeared to be a few hundred people in attendance for the Washington spring game last year, but can expect tens of thousands of fans to turn up for the 2024 Alabama spring game on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Updates on the Alabama offensive line

Perhaps no position group for Bama will be shuffled as much as the offensive line, which has lost at least three starters from last year's team. A fourth, left tackle Kadyn Proctor, transferred home to Iowa after the season before announcing his intention to transfer back to Alabama. Proctor was the No. 1 offensive lineman in his class, per 247Sports, but he won't be a part of the A-Day Game.

While that top-ranked lineman won't suit up, another very well could in true freshman Casey Poe. He just enrolled in January, and the 247Composite graded him as the top interior lineman in the Class of 2024. With LG Tyler Booker the only available returning starter, Poe could be featured up and down the O-line to see where he can contribute most effectively right away.

One thing fans will definitely want to see in regards to the O-line is the center-quarterback exchange after numerous issues during last year's CFP semifinal loss to Michigan. DeBoer says the team is using a clap cadence for QB Jalen Milroe to receive the snap in shotgun, and per the head coach, the team hasn't "had any problems" with the exchange throughout spring practice.

Alabama wide receiver overhaul

Wide receiver has been an unquestionable strength over the years for Alabama football, but it's a clear question mark heading into the 2024 Alabama Spring Game. Kobe Prentice is the leading returning receiver (18 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns) after Jermaine Burton left for the NFL and Isaiah Bond transferred to Texas.

Prentice has taken on a leadership role among wide receivers and he provides some explosive playmaking ability, but the Crimson Tide will need to develop other options. One name that keeps coming up this spring is true freshman Caleb Odom, who was a top 100 recruit out of Georgia in the Class of 2024.

Odom is a jumbo receiver (6-foot-5 and 215 pounds) who made a dynamic touchdown catch during Alabama's second official scrimmage of the spring practice season. DeBoer specifically commented on the need for flash plays like the one Odom made in that session.

How DeBoer has made use of Alabama spring football practice

Spring football practice is really more about growth and development than anything else and that makes it a critical period for DeBoer in his first season at the helm of the most dominant program in college football over the last couple of decades. The 49-year-old has never coached in the SEC and has never seen anything even remotely comparable at a spring football game to what he'll see on Saturday at the 2024 A-Day Game.

However, that doesn't mean you should expect a results-oriented approach. DeBoer has already made it clear after two closed Alabama scrimmages earlier in the spring that he's been more focused on progress throughout the course of the spring. So while they won't be perfect on Saturday, you can hope to see the culmination of that in the Alabama spring game.

