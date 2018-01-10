Alabama NFL Draft prospects: Who's leaving early and who's returning to school

After winning the national championship in thrilling fashion on Monday night, the draft eligible underclassmen at Alabama have less than a week to decide on their future before the Jan. 15 deadline. After a day to decompress and discuss matters with coaches and families, NFL Draft announcements started leaking out of Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

The following players have decided to enter the 2018 NFL Draft, according to AL.com.

DL Da'Ron Payne : Right now, Payne is listed as one of the top 30 prospects in the draft class on CBS Sports. He's only 20-years old, and yet he was the most physical force in the trenches during both of Alabama's playoff wins, earning defensive MVP honors in both the Sugar Bowl and the title game.



: Right now, Payne is listed as one of the top 30 prospects in the draft class on CBS Sports. He's only 20-years old, and yet he was the most physical force in the trenches during both of Alabama's playoff wins, earning defensive MVP honors in both the Sugar Bowl and the title game. WR Calvin Ridley : After three productive years in Tuscaloosa, Ridley is going to capitalize on what could be a first-round stock as one of the first wide receivers selected in the NFL Draft. Ridley is currently No. 37 in our prospect rankings, listed as the No. 5 wide receiver in the class.



: After three productive years in Tuscaloosa, Ridley is going to capitalize on what could be a first-round stock as one of the first wide receivers selected in the NFL Draft. Ridley is currently No. 37 in our prospect rankings, listed as the No. 5 wide receiver in the class. RB Bo Scarbrough: The physical force that is Scarbrough is reportedly set to take his game to the next level. He ran for 596 yards and eight touchdowns this season after totaling 812 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016.



More announcements, including a decision from star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, are expected soon.

According to AL.com, running back Damien Harris has decided to return for his senior season instead of turning pro. Harris has run for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and now he'll lead another loaded running back room that also returns Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris, who served as the closer in Alabama's title game win against Georgia.