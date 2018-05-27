Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa back throwing at private QB camp after suffering hand injury
The hero of the College Football Playoff National Championship appears ready to go for summer
Remember that quarterback battle that hasn't materialized yet for the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide? It's back on.
At least, from a health perspective.
Rising sophomore Tua Tagovailoa -- the hero of the 26-23 overtime win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January -- appeared fine at the "QB Retreat," which is an offseason quarterback camp hosted by private coach Steve Clarkson. He missed the majority of spring practice with a broken finger suffered in the first practice of the season.
Tagovailoa came in for an ineffective Jalen Hurts at halftime of last season's title game and tossed three touchdowns, including the 41-yard walk-off game-winner to DeVonta Smith. It was anticipated that Tagovailoa and Hurts -- who lost just two games in two years as Alabama's starting quarterback -- would battle it out for the top spot on the depth chart this spring.
But Tagovailoa's absence allowed Hurts to take the majority of the No. 1 snaps. Despite that, Hurts completed just 19-of-37 for 195 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in the spring game. As a result, Tagovailoa will likely enter fall practice as the front-runner for the defending national champions.
