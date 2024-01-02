No. 4 Alabama's 27-20 overtime loss to No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl signaled the end of one of college football's most impressive streaks. By failing to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Crimson Tide will assuredly fall short of reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007.

In 15 consecutive seasons from 2008-22, Alabama spent at least some time at No. 1. But after beginning the 2023 season at No. 4 and losing to Texas in Week 2, the Crimson Tide could never climb above No. 3 at any point this season.

Monday's outcome also marked Alabama's first loss against a No. 1-ranked team under Saban in the SEC Championship Game, a CFP game or the BCS National Championship.

Conversely, Alabama's semifinal loss to the Wolverines denied the program a historic feat. The Crimson Tide were vying to become the first team in college football history to beat two opponents ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 during the same season. After its 27-24 win against then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2, the Rose Bowl provided Alabama its first-ever opportunity under Saban to beat the nation's top-ranked team twice. Those dreams faded when Michigan stood up Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal in overtime.

The Michigan loss dropped Saban's record to a still-remarkable 8-3 all time against AP No. 1 teams and underscored how the legendary coach has lost his vice grip on college football supremacy. Alabama's other two losses to top-ranked teams under Saban came against LSU in the 2011 regular-season (the Tide later got revenge in the BCS title game) and against the Tigers again in 2019 as LSU marched to the national title.

While the Crimson Tide are still a whopping 36-6 over the past three seasons with two SEC championships, the program's dominance has tapered off amid the rise of challengers Georgia and Michigan. Monday's loss ensures a three-year drought for the Tide without a national title -- the longest such stretch under Saban.