Alabama vs. Georgia odds, line: SEC Championship picks, predictions from expert who's 9-4 on Crimson Tide, Bulldogs games

Alabama and Georgia met in a memorable national title game last season. They will clash again Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on CBS. The winner takes the conference banner and an almost guaranteed invitation to the four-team College Football Playoff. Alabama (12-0) comes into the SEC Championship 2018 at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia (11-1) is No. 4 with a road loss to LSU its lone blemish.

Nagel knows the Bulldogs are hungry for a chance to avenge last year's loss in the title game and perhaps position themselves for another shot at the national championship. Georgia beat Auburn in last year's SEC Championship Game before toppling Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals. It took a 13-0 lead in the finale against Alabama before succumbing in overtime.

Despite losing the iconic backfield of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, along with star linebacker Roquan Smith, to the NFL, the Bulldogs still returned a talent-heavy roster. Led by quarterback Jack Fromm, they have dominated opponents, with each of their 11 wins coming by at least 14 points. Their lone setback came in a 36-16 letdown spot at improved LSU.

The Bulldogs will need another complete performance in order to cover against an Alabama club that has been crushing SEC opponents and college football spreads in the process.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in six of their eight SEC wins, including a run of five straight heading into the SEC Championship Game. They used a huge second half to throttle Auburn, 52-21, last week in the Iron Bowl.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his memorable debut when he replaced an ineffective Jalen Hurts in the second half of last year's title game against Georgia. He returned along with a loaded supporting cast to lead the Crimson Tide to the nation's second-best scoring offense at 49 points per game.

