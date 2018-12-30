Alabama vs. Oklahoma, Orange Bowl 2018: Live stream, watch online, TV channel for College Football Playoff

Saturday night concludes with the best game of the 2018-19 bowl slate as the Orange Bowl semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma goes down to conclude the first round of the College Football Playoff. To put it simply: If you like offense, this one will not disappoint. The Crimson Tide and Sooners have the top two offenses in college football with a pair of stud quarterbacks: Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray for OU and runner-up Tua Tagovailoa for Bama. With a point total at 81, the over is an enticing option in this one.

The Orange Bowl is also a great matchup of tremendous football minds. Alabama's Nick Saban is working toward his sixth national championship with the program (and seventh overall). However, Oklahoma's second-year coach, Lincoln Riley, is one of the finest offensive play-callers in the game and has been the subject of NFL rumors. Though this should be an offense-friendly game on the scoreboard, you might not find a better game of "football chess" than Oklahoma's offense vs. Alabama's defense.

Where things deviate for these teams is defense. Alabama boasts one of the top units in the nation, while Oklahoma is among the bottom 30 on that side of the ball with the worst defense in Sooners program history. Will OU be able to get enough stops to contain Bama, and conversely, will the Tide be able to slow down the Sooners consistently enough?

Let's find out. Here's how you can watch and stream the CFP semifinal in the Orange Bowl on Saturday evening.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

Alabama will win if ... Tagovailoa's effectiveness isn't hampered (too much) by his ongoing ankle injury. Tagovailoa told reporters this week that he is about 80-85 percent healthy. In football terms, that means he's "100 percent," but it will be interesting to see how Tagovailoa's injury affects him. He was clearly not capable of using his legs in the SEC Championship Game victory over Georgia. Will that be any different against the Sooners? The reality is Tagovailoa has been hurt for a large chunk of the season, but has maintained a high level of efficiency all the same with a 202.3 passer rating, which is second nationally only to Oklahoma's Murray. Can he keep up that effectiveness against a much-maligned defense?

Oklahoma will win if ... the defense can make the most of the three to five stops necessary just to give its offense a chance. The Sooners have been winning games with offense, and almost exclusively offense, all season long. Nothing is going to change now. The defense doesn't need to play great and maybe not even adequately. It just needs to be opportunistic. For example, the Sooners had a pair of huge scoop-and-scores in a 59-56 win over West Virginia. Then, in the Big 12 Championship Game, a fourth-quarter safety on a corner blitz proved to be a game-changing play over Texas. Oklahoma will need at least a few of those types of key defensive plays in addition to another flawless offensive game to pull this one off.

