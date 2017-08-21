AP Top 25 poll: Alabama is preseason No. 1, Ohio State tops Florida State

The Crimson Tide start atop the AP Top 25 poll for the second straight season

With just five days to go until the first game of the 2017 college football season, we officially have our final set of preseason rankings and now know that the most anticipated game of the offseason will feature No. 1 Alabama against No. 3 Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Atlanta.

While Alabama has been the overwhelming No. 1 in the AP poll, the Coaches Poll and the CBS Sports 130, the Tide's title hopes rest on becoming the first team since USC in 2004 to win the national championship after starting the year No. 1 in the preseason polls. For the 2017 Trojans, the No. 4 preseason ranking is the highest since a Lane Kiffin and Matt Barkley-led USC squad held the top spot heading into the 2012 season. 

Broken down by conferences, the SEC has the most teams in the preseason poll with six, followed by the ACC and Big 12 with five each, Big Ten and Pac-12 with four each and USF representing the American Athletic Conference to round out the top-25.    

Here's the full preseason AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

  1. Alabama (52)
  2. Ohio State (3)
  3. Florida State (4)
  4. USC (2)
  5. Clemson 
  6. Penn State 
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Washington 
  9. Wisconsin 
  10. Oklahoma State 
  11. Michigan 
  12. Auburn 
  13. LSU 
  14. Stanford 
  15. Georgia 
  16. Louisville 
  17. Florida 
  18. Miami 
  19. South Florida
  20. Kansas State 
  21. Virginia Tech 
  22. West Virginia  
  23. Texas 
  24. Washington State
  25. Tennessee  

Others receiving votes: TCU (98), Utah (85), Notre Dame (65), Boise State (37), NC State (26), Northwestern (25), Pittsburgh (23), Oregon (21), Houston (19), Colorado (18), UCLA (9), San Diego State (9), BYU (5), Appalachian State (4), Nebraska (4), Tulsa (4), Kentucky (3), Texas A&M (3), Michigan State (1).

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010.

