AP Top 25 poll: Alabama is preseason No. 1, Ohio State tops Florida State

With just five days to go until the first game of the 2017 college football season, we officially have our final set of preseason rankings and now know that the most anticipated game of the offseason will feature No. 1 Alabama against No. 3 Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Atlanta.

While Alabama has been the overwhelming No. 1 in the AP poll, the Coaches Poll and the CBS Sports 130, the Tide's title hopes rest on becoming the first team since USC in 2004 to win the national championship after starting the year No. 1 in the preseason polls. For the 2017 Trojans, the No. 4 preseason ranking is the highest since a Lane Kiffin and Matt Barkley-led USC squad held the top spot heading into the 2012 season.

Broken down by conferences, the SEC has the most teams in the preseason poll with six, followed by the ACC and Big 12 with five each, Big Ten and Pac-12 with four each and USF representing the American Athletic Conference to round out the top-25.

Here's the full preseason AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

Alabama (52) Ohio State (3) Florida State (4)

USC (2)

Clemson

Penn State

Oklahoma

Washington

Wisconsin

Oklahoma State

Michigan

Auburn

LSU

Stanford

Georgia

Louisville

Florida

Miami

South Florida Kansas State

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Texas

Washington State Tennessee



Others receiving votes: TCU (98), Utah (85), Notre Dame (65), Boise State (37), NC State (26), Northwestern (25), Pittsburgh (23), Oregon (21), Houston (19), Colorado (18), UCLA (9), San Diego State (9), BYU (5), Appalachian State (4), Nebraska (4), Tulsa (4), Kentucky (3), Texas A&M (3), Michigan State (1).