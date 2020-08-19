Watch Now: Arch Manning highlights: 2019 season (via MaxPreps) ( 2:28 )

The first batch of 247Sports player rankings for the class of 2023 is out, and a familiar last name is near the top of the list. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, debuted as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 overall player in the class.

Arch is the son of Peyton and Eli's older brother Cooper, who signed with Ole Miss as a receiver before an injury ended his career. Arch is considered a four-star, pro-style quarterback, according to the freshly-minted 247Sports ranking for the class. He plays at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, which is where his father and uncles played.

The third-generation Manning quarterback threw for 2,438 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions while helping Isidore Newman to a 9-2 record as a freshman last season. He's already received scholarship offers from LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Duke, according to 247Sports.

Arch Manning has an obvious family connection at Ole Miss, considering that's where his grandfather, Archie, and uncle, Eli, played quarterback and where his father attended. But his uncle Peyton is a legend at Tennessee, and one of the family's trusted advisors, David Cutcliffe, is the head coach at Duke.

It all shapes up for what should be one of the most-followed college football recruitments over the next couple of years. But early indications are that Arch will thrive under the microscope.

"He came in with big expectations and was able to perform at a high level despite the amount of attention he was receiving, which I find to be pretty impressive for such a young player," 247Sports National Analyst Charles Power said. "Manning didn't look like an inexperienced freshman being advanced for this age and is not overwhelmed by the speed of the game."