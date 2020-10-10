Who's Playing

Citadel @ Army West Point

Current Records: Citadel 0-3; Army West Point 3-1

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Citadel staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The point spread favored the Bulldogs two weeks ago, but luck did not. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them, who lost 37-14 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

A well-balanced attack led Army West Point over the Abilene Christian Wildcats every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Army West Point blew past Abilene Christian 55-23. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Army West Point had established a 38-10 advantage. Their QB Jemel Jones was on fire, passing for one TD and 52 yards on seven attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 138 yards.

Army West Point's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Citadel's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. The Black Knights have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36 points per game. We'll see if the Bulldogs can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Black Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 31.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.