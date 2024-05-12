There may not have been a college football program with a bigger spotlight on it to start the 2023 season than the Colorado Buffaloes. The arrival of head coach Deion Sanders sent expectations for the Buffs through the roof, especially since they won just one game in 2022. Colorado went just 4-8 in 2023, but all eyes are still on Coach Prime as the Colorado football roster gets an overhaul. Sanders will still have his son, Shedeur, under center next season, but other pieces of the Colorado football depth chart have entered the spring transfer portal and are on the move. Now, it's up to Sanders to find the players that will help get Colorado playing above .500 football. If you love Coach Prime and the Buffs, or just want the latest roster updates and college football transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at BuffStampede.com, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado football roster departures

There are a couple of notable departures from Colorado's offense this year, including running back Dylan Edwards. He was a major playmaker for the Buffs in his freshman season, rushing for 321 yards and one touchdown on 76 carries and reeling in 36 catches for 299 yards and four more touchdowns. Unfortunately for Colorado, Edwards committed to the Kansas State Wildcats in April, so they will have to rely on the college football transfer portal to fill that void.

Fellow running back Sy'Veon Wilkerson has also moved on from the Colorado football roster. The former Jackson State back saw a dip in production this season, going from 1,167 rushing yards and nine TDs in 2022 to 190 yards and three TDs last year. Wilkerson entered the transfer portal in April and committed to Georgia State on May 5. Join BuffStampede.com to see the latest on all of Colorado's roster changes.

Colorado football news, roster

While Colorado was middle-of-the-pack in scoring offense last season, it ranked in the bottom 10 of all of FBS in scoring defense. So, upgrading that side of the ball was a priority, and the team did that by landing four-star recruits Kamron Mikell and Brandon Davis-Swain. Mikell could be the second coming of Hunter as a two-way player who was the No. 2 athlete in the 247Sports rankings. He's played quarterback, running back, receiver and cornerback, but is viewed as a defensive back at the college level.

Meanwhile, Davis-Swain is a versatile defensive lineman who has experience both rushing from the interior and from a two-point stance on the edge. He's one of several new D-line additions to the 2024 Colorado football roster, as the team also landed Quency Wiggins and Samuel Okunlola from the college football transfer portal. Wiggins, formerly of LSU, was the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana coming out of high school, while Okunlola registered a team-high 5.0 sacks at Pitt last season. Both players were ranked among the top six defensive linemen available in the transfer portal. Join BuffStampede.com to get the latest on all of Colorado's football roster additions.

