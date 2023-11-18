1st Quarter Report

New Mexico State is on the board, but we're still waiting on Auburn to respond. New Mexico State has jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against Auburn.

New Mexico State entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will Auburn step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Mexico State Aggies @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: New Mexico State 8-3, Auburn 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

New Mexico State is staring down a pretty large 26-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. They will head out on the road to face off against the Auburn Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as New Mexico State comes in on six and Auburn on three.

New Mexico State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 38-29 victory over Western Kentucky. New Mexico State was down 14-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy nine-point win.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Diego Pavia and Austin Reed. Pavia had a solid game and threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Reed was balling out in the loss, throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Auburn put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Arkansas 48-10 on the road.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Payton Thorne, who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries, and also threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 109 yards.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Auburn's defense and their five sacks. Jalen McLeod was especially locked on to Arkansas' QB and sacked him three times. Another big playmaker for Auburn was Keionte Scott, who managed to return a punt 74-yards to the end zone in the first quarter.

New Mexico State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for Auburn, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Auburn, as the team is favored by a full 26 points. New Mexico State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Saturday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 204.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 207.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Auburn is a big 26-point favorite against New Mexico State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Injury Report for Auburn

Mosiah Nasili-Kite: Out for the Season (Biceps)

Injury Report for New Mexico State