Who's Playing
Ohio @ Ball State
Current Records: Ohio 7-3; Ball State 5-5
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Ball State and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scheumann Stadium. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Ball State was not quite the Toledo Rockets' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Ball State took a 28-21 hit to the loss column. They might have lost, but man -- RB Carson Steele was a total machine. He rushed for three TDs and 198 yards on 28 carries.
Meanwhile, Ohio ran circles around the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Tuesday, and the extra yardage (556 yards vs. 313 yards) paid off. The Bobcats took down Miami (OH) 37-21. RB Sieh Bangura continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 145 yards on 20 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Bangura's longest run was for 64 yards in the fourth quarter.
Special teams collected 14 points for Ohio. K Nathanial Vakos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Ball State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Ball State, who are 4-4 against the spread.
Ball State is now 5-5 while the Bobcats sit at 7-3. Ohio is 4-2 after wins this season, and Ball State is 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.15
Odds
The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Ball State in the last eight years.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Ohio 34 vs. Ball State 21
- Oct 25, 2018 - Ohio 52 vs. Ball State 14
- Nov 17, 2015 - Ohio 48 vs. Ball State 31