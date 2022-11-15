Who's Playing

Ohio @ Ball State

Current Records: Ohio 7-3; Ball State 5-5

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Ball State and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scheumann Stadium. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Ball State was not quite the Toledo Rockets' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Ball State took a 28-21 hit to the loss column. They might have lost, but man -- RB Carson Steele was a total machine. He rushed for three TDs and 198 yards on 28 carries.

Meanwhile, Ohio ran circles around the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Tuesday, and the extra yardage (556 yards vs. 313 yards) paid off. The Bobcats took down Miami (OH) 37-21. RB Sieh Bangura continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 145 yards on 20 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Bangura's longest run was for 64 yards in the fourth quarter.

Special teams collected 14 points for Ohio. K Nathanial Vakos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Ball State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Ball State, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Ball State is now 5-5 while the Bobcats sit at 7-3. Ohio is 4-2 after wins this season, and Ball State is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.15

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Ball State in the last eight years.