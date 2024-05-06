The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with coach Jason Kidd ahead of the team's second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1 of that matchup is set for Tuesday night.

"I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward," Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison stated in a press release. "As a former NBA champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he's helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach."

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the deal ends any speculation about Kidd's future in Dallas. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported earlier this month that Kidd's name had come up in the Los Angeles Lakers' initial discussions about a replacement for Darvin Ham. Kidd previously worked for the Lakers as an assistant coach from 2019-2021.

The Mavericks are Kidd's third stop as a head coach, and he is 140-106 in three seasons since taking over. He has led the team to two playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals run in 2022. With the win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of this postseason, he is now 3-1 in playoff series with the Mavericks.

Kidd's ability to connect with the Mavericks' players, particularly Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, is a major reason why the Mavericks had so much success this season and the team is willing to commit to him long-term.

"I just know when I look at him, he has that understanding of high-level chess," Kyrie Irving said after the team eliminated the Clippers last week. "When you have a coach like that, that reassures you, reinforces that you're doing the right things, it goes a long way. I definitely feel like we're on the same wavelength as well. We're just proving it every day and just continuing to put one foot in front of the other, taking it step by step. It took me a while.

"When I was a young player, too, I would have liked to be coached by him."