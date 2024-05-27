The Boston Celtics look to complete the sweep and advance to the NBA FInals for the second time in three seasons when they visit the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals on Monday. Boston, which lost to Golden State in the 2021-22 Finals and is seeking its first championship since 2007-08, rallied from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat Indiana 114-111 on Saturday and take a 3-0 series lead. The Celtics are 5-0 on the road in the 2024 NBA playoffs, while the Pacers are 6-1 at home.

Tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Boston is the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5.

Marshall has crushed his NBA picks this season for SportsLine members and is on a 194-143 run that has returned more than $3,700 for $100 players.

Now, he has set his sights on Celtics vs. Pacers and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Pacers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Boston -7.5

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Boston -303, Indiana +241

BOS: The Celtics are 18-11 against the spread this season when favored by 5.5 to 8.5 points

IND: The Pacers are 9-3-1 ATS as home underdogs this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's starters provided nearly all of the team's offense in Game 3, as all five scored in double figures while the bench produced a total of four points. Jayson Tatum led the team as he sank five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 36 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. It was the second double-double of the series for the 26-year-old forward and 10th of the postseason.

Guard Jaylen Brown recorded 24 points and veteran center Al Horford bounced back from a 6-point effort in Game 2 with 23 on 8-of-14 shooting. The 37-year-old Dominican, who also had five boards, finished with a career-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts. Jrue Holiday nearly registered his second straight double-double, notching 14 points and nine rebounds, while fellow guard Derrick White had 13 points, seven assists, five boards and four blocks.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana could be without guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is officially listed as questionable, for a second straight game with a hamstring injury, but the team did not suffer offensively due to his absence on Saturday. Andrew Nembhard scored a career-high 32 points and fell one assist shy of a double-double, while fellow guard T.J. McConnell came off the bench to record 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The 32-year-old McConnell went 10-for-17 from the field to reach double digits for the eighth time in his last 11 postseason games.

Forward Pascal Siakam, who averaged 21.7 points during the regular season, scored 22 in Game 3. The 30-year-old from Cameroon has recorded at least 20 points in six straight contests and seven of his last eight after being held under that mark in his previous five playoff outings. Center Myles Turner racked up 22 points and 10 boards in Game 3 for his second double-double of the series - and third this postseason.

How to make Celtics vs. Pacers picks

Marshall is going Over on the point total.

