The Dallas Mavericks will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. Dallas stunned Minnesota 109-108 in Game 2 at Minneapolis after trailing for most of the game. The Timberwolves (56-26), the No. 3 seed, are 5-1 on the road this postseason. The Mavericks (50-32), the No. 5 seed, are 4-2 on their home court through the first two rounds.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 207.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Minnesota +115, Dallas -136

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the money line in 31 of their last 45 away games (+17.85 units)

DAL: The Mavericks have covered the spread in 33 of their last 47 games (+17.60 units)

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Luka Doncic, who is listed as questionable and a game-time decision with a right knee sprain, has been dominant this postseason. In 14 playoff games, Doncic has registered six double-doubles and five triple-doubles. In the Game 2 win over the Timberwolves on Friday, he poured in 32 points, while adding 13 assists and 10 rebounds. This postseason, he is averaging 28 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 41.9 minutes.

Point guard Kyrie Irving has scored 20 or more points in each of his last three playoff games, including a 20-point, six-assist and four-rebound effort on Friday at Minneapolis. In Game 1, he poured in 30 points, while adding five rebounds and four assists in a 108-105 win. In three games against the Timberwolves this season, Irving has scored 30 or more points twice, including a 35-point performance during the regular season. In 14 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards continues to set the pace for Minnesota. In 13 playoff games, all starts, Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 40.2 minutes. He is coming off a 21-point, seven-assist and five-rebound performance in the Game 2 loss. In Game 1 of the series, Edwards nearly registered a triple-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds with eight assists.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has been a big part of Minnesota's success this postseason. He is coming off a 15-point, seven-rebound and three-assist effort in Friday's loss. He has registered six double-doubles this postseason, including a 23-point and 12-rebound performance in the 98-90 Game 7 win at Denver on May 19. In 13 playoff starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 minutes. See which team to pick here.

