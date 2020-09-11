The Big 12 announced Friday that it is launching a COVID-19 antigen testing partnership with Virtual Care for Families that will return results in 15 minutes the day before games and provide batch testing capabilities. The announcement comes the day before seven of the league's 10 teams are scheduled to kick off their 2020 seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Partnering with Virtual Care for Families provides a turn-key solution to antigen testing and ensures consistent, Conference-wide protocols," Big 12 executive associate commissioner Edward Stewart said.

The league is already committed to testing players, coaches and support personnel three times per week. But the ability to get rapid results from testing the day before competition is an important advancement for the league as it seeks to safely stage a football season for its teams.

Three Big 12 teams have already seen their scheduled openers disrupted by the pandemic. TCU and SMU were scheduled to play Friday night, but that game was postponed last week after an undisclosed number of TCU players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Baylor-Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma State-Tulsa games scheduled for Saturday were also postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Big 12's testing program announced Friday it will utilize Quidel Rapid Antigen tests. Quidel is the company the Pac-12 is partnering with in an initiative to bring daily testing for student-athletes in the league in the coming weeks. No other conference has announced daily testing for athletes as of this time.