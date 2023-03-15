The Big 12 will be partnering with the NFL to hold its own conference-wide pro day next year ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, CBS Sports has learned. The event will be held at the Dallas Cowboys' training facility in Frisco, Texas.

The Big 12 Pro Day is believed to be the first of its kind: a comprehensive event where NFL evaluators can observe the top players from a major-college conference in a single location. That is the Ford Center, a 510,000 square foot indoor athletic facility within the Cowboys' complex known as The Star in Frisco.

All 14 schools playing in the Big 12 for the 2023 college football season are expected to participate in lieu of holding pro days on their respective campuses. That includes Texas and Oklahoma, which depart the Big 12 for the SEC on July 1, 2024.

"The first-of-its-kind Big 12 Pro Day will provide our student-athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill as they turn their NFL dreams into reality," said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark in a statement related later Wednesday. "Through this partnership with the NFL, Big 12 student-athletes will receive national media exposure across NFL Network and NFL Media platforms. We are thrilled to partner with the NFL to host this Pro Day, and we look forward to creating a special experience for our student-athletes."

NFL Network will televise the Big 12 Pro Day with the league promoting the event wide across its platforms. A date has not yet been sent for the event, which is still a year away.

"The Big 12 unified approach will provide world-class maximum exposure, mentorship and development opportunities for potential future prospects," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "From state-of-the-art medical and talent evaluations to maximized media exposure and classroom professional development, these future leaders will experience a dignified, respectful and comprehensive assessment."

Pro days allow NFL Draft-eligible players to perform combine-like drills in front of league executives, coaches and scouts.

While the workouts themselves will be closed to the public, a Big 12 Fan Fest will be hosted outside of the event. The conference, which is headquartered in Dallas, will also conduct a job fair that includes career networking and development opportunities unrelated to football for Big 12 athletes.

Last year, the Big 12 had 25 players drafted, tied with the Pac-12 for third-most among conferences behind both the SEC and Big Ten. The SEC led all conferences for the 16th consecutive year.