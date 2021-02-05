The Big Ten took a long road to having a football season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully by the time the 2021 college football season starts, such uncertainty will be a thing of the past (we hope). The Big Ten certainly aims to make a big splash next season by kicking things off in Week 0 with a game between Illinois and Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. That will be followed by some compelling matchups in Week 1, including Penn State at Wisconsin and a Thursday night matchup between Ohio State and Minnesota.
Among the nonconference games, Oregon's trip to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes in Week 2 and Auburn's trip to Penn State in Week 3 stand out the most.
Tradition should also be back in the fold for Big Ten teams next fall, most notably with Ohio State and Michigan returning to Thanksgiving weekend. Last year's matchup between the two teams was called off due to COVID-19 issues. It was the first time in over 100 years that the two schools did not meet on the football field.
Though the college football season is still nearly eight months away, here's a look at the full slate of Big Ten games during the 2021 season as released by the conference:
Week 0
Saturday, Aug. 28
Illinois vs. Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland)
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 2
Ohio State at Minnesota
Saturday, Sept. 4
UTSA at Illinois
Indiana at Iowa
Michigan State at Northwestern
Oregon State at Purdue
Penn State at Wisconsin
West Virginia at Maryland
Western Michigan at Michigan
Temple at Rutgers
Week 2
Saturday, Sept. 11
Illinois at Virginia
Iowa at Iowa State
Miami (OH) at Minnesota
Buffalo at Nebraska
Indiana State at Northwestern
Purdue at UConn
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
Idaho at Indiana
Howard at Maryland
Washington at Michigan
Youngstown State at Michigan State
Oregon at Ohio State
Ball State at Penn State
Rutgers at Syracuse
Week 3
Saturday, Sept. 18
Maryland at Illinois
Kent State at Iowa
Minnesota at Colorado
Nebraska at Oklahoma
Northwestern at Duke
Purdue at Notre Dame
Cincinnati at Indiana
Northern Illinois at Michigan
Michigan State at Miami (FL)
Tulsa at Ohio State
Auburn at Penn State
Delaware at Rutgers
Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 25
Illinois at Purdue
Colorado State at Iowa
Bowling Green at Minnesota
Nebraska at Michigan State
Ohio at Northwestern
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Chicago)
Indiana at Western Kentucky
Kent State at Maryland
Rutgers at Michigan
Akron at Ohio State
Villanova at Penn State
Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 2
Charlotte at Illinois
Iowa at Maryland
Minnesota at Purdue
Northwestern at Nebraska
Michigan at Wisconsin
Indiana at Penn State
Western Kentucky at Michigan State
Ohio State at Rutgers
Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 9
Wisconsin at Illinois
Penn State at Iowa
Michigan at Nebraska
Maryland at Ohio State
Michigan State at Rutgers
Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Purdue at Iowa
Nebraska at Minnesota
Rutgers at Northwestern
Army at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Indiana
Week 8
Saturday, Oct. 23
Illinois at Penn State
Maryland at Minnesota
Northwestern at Michigan
Wisconsin at Purdue
Ohio State at Indiana
Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 30
Rutgers at Illinois
Iowa at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Northwestern
Purdue at Nebraska
Indiana at Maryland
Michigan at Michigan State
Penn State at Ohio State
Week 10
Saturday, Nov. 6
Illinois at Minnesota
Iowa at Northwestern
Ohio State at Nebraska
Michigan State at Purdue
Wisconsin at Rutgers
Indiana at Michigan
Penn State at Maryland
Week 11
Saturday, Nov. 13
Minnesota at Iowa
Southeast Louisiana at Nebraska
Northwestern at Wisconsin
Purdue at Ohio State
Rutgers at Indiana
Maryland at Michigan State
Michigan at Penn State
Week 12
Saturday, Nov. 20
Illinois at Iowa
Minnesota at Indiana
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Purdue at Northwestern
Michigan at Maryland
Michigan State at Ohio State
Rutgers at Penn State
Week 13
Friday, Nov. 26
Iowa at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 27
Northwestern at Illinois
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Indiana at Purdue
Maryland at Rutgers
Ohio State at Michigan
Penn State at Michigan State
Week 14
Saturday, Dec. 4
Big Ten Football Championship Game (Indianapolis)