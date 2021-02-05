The Big Ten took a long road to having a football season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully by the time the 2021 college football season starts, such uncertainty will be a thing of the past (we hope). The Big Ten certainly aims to make a big splash next season by kicking things off in Week 0 with a game between Illinois and Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. That will be followed by some compelling matchups in Week 1, including Penn State at Wisconsin and a Thursday night matchup between Ohio State and Minnesota.

Among the nonconference games, Oregon's trip to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes in Week 2 and Auburn's trip to Penn State in Week 3 stand out the most.

Tradition should also be back in the fold for Big Ten teams next fall, most notably with Ohio State and Michigan returning to Thanksgiving weekend. Last year's matchup between the two teams was called off due to COVID-19 issues. It was the first time in over 100 years that the two schools did not meet on the football field.

Though the college football season is still nearly eight months away, here's a look at the full slate of Big Ten games during the 2021 season as released by the conference:

Week 0

Saturday, Aug. 28

Illinois vs. Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland)

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

Ohio State at Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 4

UTSA at Illinois

Indiana at Iowa

Michigan State at Northwestern

Oregon State at Purdue

Penn State at Wisconsin

West Virginia at Maryland

Western Michigan at Michigan

Temple at Rutgers

Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 11

Illinois at Virginia

Iowa at Iowa State

Miami (OH) at Minnesota

Buffalo at Nebraska

Indiana State at Northwestern

Purdue at UConn

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Idaho at Indiana

Howard at Maryland

Washington at Michigan

Youngstown State at Michigan State

Oregon at Ohio State

Ball State at Penn State

Rutgers at Syracuse

Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 18

Maryland at Illinois

Kent State at Iowa

Minnesota at Colorado

Nebraska at Oklahoma

Northwestern at Duke

Purdue at Notre Dame

Cincinnati at Indiana

Northern Illinois at Michigan

Michigan State at Miami (FL)

Tulsa at Ohio State

Auburn at Penn State

Delaware at Rutgers

Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 25

Illinois at Purdue

Colorado State at Iowa

Bowling Green at Minnesota

Nebraska at Michigan State

Ohio at Northwestern

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Chicago)

Indiana at Western Kentucky

Kent State at Maryland

Rutgers at Michigan

Akron at Ohio State

Villanova at Penn State

Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 2

Charlotte at Illinois

Iowa at Maryland

Minnesota at Purdue

Northwestern at Nebraska

Michigan at Wisconsin

Indiana at Penn State

Western Kentucky at Michigan State

Ohio State at Rutgers

Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 9

Wisconsin at Illinois

Penn State at Iowa

Michigan at Nebraska

Maryland at Ohio State

Michigan State at Rutgers

Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Purdue at Iowa

Nebraska at Minnesota

Rutgers at Northwestern

Army at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Indiana

Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Illinois at Penn State

Maryland at Minnesota

Northwestern at Michigan

Wisconsin at Purdue

Ohio State at Indiana

Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 30

Rutgers at Illinois

Iowa at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Northwestern

Purdue at Nebraska

Indiana at Maryland

Michigan at Michigan State

Penn State at Ohio State

Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 6

Illinois at Minnesota

Iowa at Northwestern

Ohio State at Nebraska

Michigan State at Purdue

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Indiana at Michigan

Penn State at Maryland

Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 13

Minnesota at Iowa

Southeast Louisiana at Nebraska

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Purdue at Ohio State

Rutgers at Indiana

Maryland at Michigan State

Michigan at Penn State

Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 20

Illinois at Iowa

Minnesota at Indiana

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Purdue at Northwestern

Michigan at Maryland

Michigan State at Ohio State

Rutgers at Penn State

Week 13

Friday, Nov. 26

Iowa at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 27

Northwestern at Illinois

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Indiana at Purdue

Maryland at Rutgers

Ohio State at Michigan

Penn State at Michigan State

Week 14

Saturday, Dec. 4

Big Ten Football Championship Game (Indianapolis)