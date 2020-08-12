Watch Now: Big Ten & Pac-12 Cancel Fall Football ( 0:42 )

Two of college football's power conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12, will not play football in the fall amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. While the decisions weren't necessarily shocking, they were nevertheless devastating to players, coaches, fans, administrators and many others. In particular, Big Ten leaders didn't mince words when it came to their disappointment in Tuesday's news. A statement from Nebraska, for example, indicated the Cornhuskers hoped it would "be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete."

Suffice it to say, the Huskers weren't the only ones frustrated with the news. Coaches and star players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 took to social media to express their views. Some, like USC coach Clay Helton, released full statements acknowledging their disappointment, but supporting the decision:

Others, like Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Fields and Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, said much more by typing out far less ...

Wisconsin defensive back Eric Burrell pointed out that if the season is delayed until the spring, turning around and playing in the fall of 2021 would present major problems.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez also pointed to the financial implication of canceling football in the fall, which will likely result in more layoffs within college athletics.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly weighed in Tuesday night with a detailed account of the experiences his family -- and his team -- have gone through with COVID-19.