Who's Playing

Miami (OH) @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Miami (OH) 3-3; Bowling Green 2-4

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 41 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Bowling Green and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since October of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Bowling Green found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-7 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls last week. Bowling Green was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Bowling Green, but QB Matt McDonald led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Kent State Golden Flashes 27-24. The RedHawks relied on the efforts of RB Kevin Davis, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Tyre Shelton, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Shelton hadn't helped his team much against Buffalo two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Shelton's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Falcons are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Bowling Green against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Miami (OH)'s win lifted them to 3-3 while Bowling Green's loss dropped them down to 2-4. Giving up four turnovers, Bowling Green had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the RedHawks can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (OH) have won four out of their last five games against Bowling Green.