Breaking down Urban Meyer's legacy and decision to leave Ohio State: What's next for him and the program?
Plus, what will Meyer's legacy be at OSU and college football as a whole
Urban Meyer shocked the college football world on Tuesday by announcing that he will be retiring from Ohio State and coaching after the Rose Bowl. Meyer, who was suspended earlier in the season, will be replaced by offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who served as the Buckeyes' interim coach for three games earlier this season.
Meyer leaves behind a fantastic Ohio State career, including an 82-9 record and a 2014-15 title. The Buckeyes were always near the top in recruiting, and his departure likely won't change that. Now, the only question for Meyer will be what his legacy will be. The coach was under fire this season for his handling of allegations of domestic abuse involving former assistant coach Zach Smith.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the timing of Meyer stepping down. He's looked a bit worn this season, so the physical toll is very likely a part of it. They also talk about Meyer's prospective legacy upon leaving Ohio State, along with what could be next for both him and the Buckeyes. The program must move on too, but having a coach-in-waiting like Day is a good sign for recruiting.
