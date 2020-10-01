The 22nd-ranked Brigham Young Cougars are looking to keep moving up in the rankings when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Cougars have scored 103 points in the first two games, cruising to a 48-7 victory against Troy on Saturday night, and junior quarterback Zach Wilson has the offense humming. Louisiana Tech, coming off a 10-3 season in 2019, also is unbeaten this year and is scoring big points with Luke Anthony calling the shots. BYU has allowed 10 points over the two games, while Louisiana Tech has given up 68.

William Hill lists the Cougars as 24.5-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Louisiana Tech odds. The over-under for total points scored is 59. Before making any Louisiana Tech vs. BYU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on BYU vs. Louisiana Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Louisiana Tech vs. BYU:

Louisiana Tech vs. BYU spread: Cougars -24.5

Louisiana Tech vs. BYU over-under: 59

Louisiana Tech vs. BYU money line: Cougars -2000, Bulldogs +1100

LT: RB Justin Henderson has at least 75 total yards in 11 of his past 13 games, topping 100 six times.

BYU: QB Zach Wilson has thrown for at least 270 yards in seven of his past nine games.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against Conference USA teams, and the offense should find plenty of holes in the Bulldogs defense. Louisiana Tech allowed more than 500 yards against Houston Baptist last week, and Wilson and Co. can light up the scoreboard. The junior has thrown for 624 yards and four touchdowns and is third in the nation with a 78.3 completion percentage. He has thrown one interception and been sacked twice.

BYU is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games following an ATS win, and receiver Gunner Romney is a top target, ranking eighth in FBS with 272 yards, averaging 30.2 yards per catch. The Cougars also rank ninth in the nation in averaging 246.6 rushing yards per game, led by Tyler Allgeier with 182 yards and Lopini Katoa with 156. Both average more than seven yards per carry. BYU also ranks first in total defense (165 yards per game) and scoring (5.0 points).

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

The Bulldogs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game, and Anthony has stepped right in for the departed J'Mar Smith. The transfer from Abilene Christian has thrown for 463 yards and eight touchdowns, and receiver Adrian Hardy has returned to his 2018 form and has 148 yards on nine catches. Three other wideouts have at least 89 yards, with Smoke Harris leading the team with 10 catches.

Louisiana Tech is 4-0 against the spread in its past four October games, and the Bulldogs also can move the ball on the ground, averaging 172.5 yards per game. Seniors Justin Henderson (156 yards) and Israel Tucker (146) split the carries, and both can break long runs. The defense has given up yards and points, but freshman linebacker Tyler Grubbs is making a difference in the middle with 28 tackles, and Milton Williams has a sack in each game.

How to make BYU vs. Louisiana Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with projections showing Anthony falling well short of 200 passing yards and the Cougars running game being held in check. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana Tech vs. BYU? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Louisiana Tech spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.