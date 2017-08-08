CBS Sports 130: Alabama tops preseason college football rankings of every FBS team

No preseason poll is as inclusive or expansive as the CBS Sports 130, the only longtime weekly college football rankings you will find with all 130 FBS teams represented and sorted in order against their peers. 

Just because the CBS Sports 130 has 105 more places than your normal rankings doesn't mean we've got wildly different opinions on the No. 1 team in college football entering 2017. Just like the Coaches Poll and presumably the AP Top 25 (not released yet), we've got Alabama on top. 

The Crimson Tide are a worthy preseason favorite with a talent level that seems to stand alone save for Urban Meyer's 2017 Ohio State squad, which checks in at No. 2. Florida State, USC and Penn State round out the top five, and outside of a surging belief in Auburn (No. 9), you'll see a top-10 that looks very similar to the way things finished at the end of the 2016 season. 

See, that's the thing about the CBS Sports 130. College football doesn't exist in a 25-team league. That little number next to a team's name, while a method of bragging for fans on Saturday, doesn't ultimately mean that much. Depending on the season, there really might not be that big of a difference between No. 13 and No. 30 or No. 14 and No. 41. By viewing the college football landscape through a 130-team lens -- with the addition of Coastal Carolina and return of UAB this season -- we can get a more accurate view of the movement and distribution of strength in the sport.

alabama-1.jpg
Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week during the regular season. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

Preseason CBS Sports 130

RankTeam2016 RecordEnd of 2016 Rank
1Alabama14-12
2Ohio State11-26
3Florida State10-38
4USC10-33
5Penn State11-37
6Clemson14-11
7Washington12-25
8Oklahoma11-24
9Auburn8-522
10Oklahoma State10-311
11Wisconsin11-310
12LSU8-415
13Michigan10-39
14Stanford10-317
15Georgia8-5Outside top 25
16Florida9-414
17Louisville9-418
18Miami9-420
19South Florida11-219
20Kansas State9-4Outside top 25
21Texas5-7Outside top 25
22Virginia Tech10-416
23NC State7-6Outside top 25
24Washington State8-5Outside top 25
25TCU6-7Outside top 25

Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130

