CBS Sports on Monday named its lead announcing teams for its 2022 college football coverage, locking in the names that will help present some of the sport's biggest games each Saturday on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Jenny Dell was named lead college football reporter for CBS college football coverage, joining Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week as well as other top events, including the Army-Navy Game and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Dell has been the lead college football reporter on CBS Sports Network since 2015 as well as an anchor on CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service.

With Dell moving to the lead broadcast team with Nessler and Danielson, CBS Sports also announced that Sherree Burruss has been elevated to lead college football reporter for CBS Sports Network. Burruss will team with Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor to call one of the top games of the week on CBS Sports Network while also working select SEC on CBS games. An anchor and reporter for CBS Sports since 2020, Burruss has covered college football, the NFL and March Madness in recent years.

"Jenny and Sherree are talented, knowledgeable and respected reporters and we are excited to elevate their roles for our college football coverage," said Harold Bryant, CBS Sports executive producer. "Since joining CBS Sports, they both have grown and excelled with every assignment. We are confident the passion and authenticity they have displayed will be evident to the new college football fans they will be reaching."

The CBS Sports college football broadcast schedule begins in Week 1 with Arizona at San Diego State set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Sept. 3, while the SEC on CBS will get rolling in Week 3 with a massive SEC-Big Ten showdown as Penn State visits Auburn on Sept. 17.