Now that we are less than 100 days away from the 2022 college football season, it's time to start finalizing the schedule with kickoff times and TV info for some of the biggest games of the year. No stage in the sport has a bigger draw than the SEC on CBS, which announced on Wednesday some of the matchups and kickoff times that will be featured on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ this fall.

The 2022 SEC on CBS schedule will officially begin on Sept. 17 with one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the season when Auburn plays host to Penn State. That game will have the standard 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call. The first scheduled matchup for the 2022 SEC on CBS Game of the Week is the annual meeting between Florida and Georgia in Jacksonville on Oct. 29.

While the SEC on CBS won't get rolling until Week 3, the CBS Sports college football broadcast schedule gets rolling right away in Week 1 with Arizona at San Diego State set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. That game will be followed by another Pac 12-Mountain West showdown in Week 2 with Colorado at Air Force featured on CBS on Sept. 10.

Wednesday's announcement also identified the weeks that will feature doubleheaders on CBS. The first will be on Oct. 1, as Air Force and Navy gets things started at noon ET before the SEC on CBS Game of the Week at 3:30 p.m. ET. The following week will be an all-SEC doubleheader with one game at 3:30 p.m. ET and the SEC on CBS Game of the Week moving into primetime with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Among the options for that all-SEC doubleheader in Week 6 are Auburn-Georgia, Tennessee-LSU and Texas A&M's visit to Tuscaloosa to square off against Alabama.

Those selections, and the rest of the TBD matchups in the schedule below, will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the game. The 2022 schedule also includes another SEC on CBS doubleheader on Nov. 12 and college football doubleheaders on Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Nov. 25. The season will wrap as it traditionally does with the SEC Championship on Dec. 3, the Army-Navy game on Dec. 10 and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

Check out the full 2022 CBS Sports college football schedule below: