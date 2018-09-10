Central Oklahoma defensive back loses foot in freak accident on train tracks

Central Oklahoma defensive back Derek Loccident lost his left foot in an accident over the weekend when a train severed it. According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma City police say that the 20-year-old Loccident was crawling under a train that was parked when the train began to move. It severed Loccident's foot, but officials say that he should survive. Loccident was able to call someone to his aid to bring him to the hospital.

The Division II school tweeted in support of Loccident.

Please join UCO in sending your support, thoughts, prayers, and well wishes, to sophomore defensive back Derek Loccident and his family. https://t.co/4dQqd4rakk pic.twitter.com/umvcFhgbPF — UCO Bronchos (@ucoathletics) September 10, 2018

According to The Washington Post, the incident occurred Sunday morning at around 2:30 a.m.

A redshirt sophomore, Loccident led the team in tackles through two games with 15.

Coach Nick Bobeck issued a statement giving Loccident and his family Central Oklahoma's full support.

"The University of Central Oklahoma Athletics Department wishes to extend its full support to the Loccident family following an accident involving Derek Loccident Sunday morning. Derek is a sophomore on the UCO football Team," Bobeck said in a statement. "The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support. We are here for him. It's important for his family to know that to[o]. This isn't about him being a football player right now, it's about him being a young man that we are here for."

It's unknown why Loccident was on the tracks.