Central Oklahoma defensive back loses foot in freak accident on train tracks
Loccident is expected to survive the ordeal
Central Oklahoma defensive back Derek Loccident lost his left foot in an accident over the weekend when a train severed it. According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma City police say that the 20-year-old Loccident was crawling under a train that was parked when the train began to move. It severed Loccident's foot, but officials say that he should survive. Loccident was able to call someone to his aid to bring him to the hospital.
The Division II school tweeted in support of Loccident.
According to The Washington Post, the incident occurred Sunday morning at around 2:30 a.m.
A redshirt sophomore, Loccident led the team in tackles through two games with 15.
Coach Nick Bobeck issued a statement giving Loccident and his family Central Oklahoma's full support.
"The University of Central Oklahoma Athletics Department wishes to extend its full support to the Loccident family following an accident involving Derek Loccident Sunday morning. Derek is a sophomore on the UCO football Team," Bobeck said in a statement. "The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support. We are here for him. It's important for his family to know that to[o]. This isn't about him being a football player right now, it's about him being a young man that we are here for."
It's unknown why Loccident was on the tracks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minnesota star RB out for the year
Smith was Minnesota's leading rusher in 2016 and 2017
-
Frost suspects foul play on QB injury
Adrian Martinez was knocked out of Saturday's loss to Colorado with an injury
-
Mike Gundy dons ref jersey for OSU fans
Gundy is sacrificing his dignity to remind Oklahoma State fans to wear stripes Saturday against...
-
CFB Week 4 TV schedule, kickoff times
Jimbo Fisher will pay Nick Saban a visit in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
CBS 129: Georgia, Penn State moving up
The Bulldogs moved into the top five after rolling the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 2
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...