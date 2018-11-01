Clemson vs. Louisville: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers (home) vs. Louisville Cardinals (away)

Current records: Clemson 8-0; Louisville 2-6

What to Know

Clemson will take on Louisville at home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Louisville will need to watch out since Clemson have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Clemson might be getting used to good results now that the team has eight wins in a row. They steamrollered Florida St. 59-10. No one put up better numbers for Clemson than Trevor Lawrence, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Louisville, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to five. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-56 walloping at Wake Forest's hands. It was supposed to be a close game, and Louisville were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Clemson's win lifted them to 8-0 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 38.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Clemson are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Louisville, they are 1-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last 4 years.