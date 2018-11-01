Clemson vs. Louisville: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Clemson vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
Clemson Tigers (home) vs. Louisville Cardinals (away)
Current records: Clemson 8-0; Louisville 2-6
What to Know
Clemson will take on Louisville at home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Louisville will need to watch out since Clemson have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Clemson might be getting used to good results now that the team has eight wins in a row. They steamrollered Florida St. 59-10. No one put up better numbers for Clemson than Trevor Lawrence, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Louisville, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to five. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-56 walloping at Wake Forest's hands. It was supposed to be a close game, and Louisville were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Clemson's win lifted them to 8-0 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a big 38.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Clemson are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Louisville, they are 1-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Louisville Cardinals 21 vs. Clemson Tigers 47
- 2016 - Clemson Tigers 42 vs. Louisville Cardinals 36
- 2015 - Louisville Cardinals 17 vs. Clemson Tigers 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.
-
Pitt vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Virginia vs. Pitt game 10,000 times