Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was carted off the field in Saturday's game against Arkansas State with an apparent upper body injury. McCall kept the ball on a scramble with about 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter and gave himself up in a slide. Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas launched into McCall as he slid.

It looked as if McCall's head bounced off the turf after Thomas' hit. McCall's teammates immediately called for medical attention. Play was suspended while team trainers and medical personnel worked on McCall, who remained motionless on the field. They eventually loaded him on the cart and took him to a waiting ambulance. McCall was able to move his legs and raised his arm in a gesture to the crowd as he was carted off. He was also seen interacting with one of the trainers on the back of the cart.

Thomas drew a personal foul for his late hit on McCall. Redshirt senior Jarrett Guest entered the game at quarterback for the Chanticleers with McCall out.

A few plays prior to exiting the game, McCall became the 146th quarterback in FBS history to reach 10,000 career passing yards. He threw for for 244 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards against Arkansas State.

McCall, one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Coastal Carolina history and the preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. He had 1,678 passing yards and eight touchdowns with one interception entering Saturday's contest.