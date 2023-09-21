The Georgia State Panthers will look to start the season 4-0 for the first time in program history when they take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the opening game of Sun Belt Conference play for both teams on Thursday. The Panthers need just one more win to equal last year's season total when they were 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the Sun Belt East. The Chanticleers (2-1) finished tied for first with James Madison at 6-2 in the division and were 9-4 overall. The teams have met six times previously, with the visiting team winning each time.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 3-3, with the Panthers holding a 3-0 series lead in games played in Conway. The Chanticleers are 7-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 62.5. Before making any Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Coastal Carolina -7

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 62.5 points

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Georgia State +217, Coastal Carolina -269

GAST: The Panthers have hit the first half over total in nine of their last 12 games

CC: The Chanticleers have hit the over team total in seven of their last 13 games

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Senior quarterback Grayson McCall is the three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and has started 36 of 38 career games for the Chanticleers. For the season, he has completed 68% of his passes for 708 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Last year in 11 starts, McCall completed 207 of 297 passes (69.7%) for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He has completed 70.4% of his career passes for 8,794 yards, 82 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Senior wide receiver Sam Pinckney is in his second season with Coastal Carolina after spending his first four years at Georgia State. In three games so far this season, he has 15 catches for a team-high 244 yards (16.3 average) and two touchdowns. Last season, he just missed reaching 1,000 yards receiving with 71 catches for 996 yards (14 average) and three touchdowns. He had a career-best seven TDs in 2020 at Georgia State.

Why Georgia State can cover

Senior quarterback Darren Grainger is a dual threat for the Panthers. He has completed 73.4% of his passes, connecting on 58 of 79 attempts for 803 yards and six touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception, and has a rating of 183.9. On the ground, he has been just as effective, carrying 34 times for 216 yards (6.4 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Charlotte, he completed 27 of 33 passes (81.8%) for 466 yards and three scores.

Senior running back Marcus Carroll has been getting a lot of work as well. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 67 times for 358 yards (5.3 average) and seven touchdowns. In the season-opening 42-35 win over Rhode Island, he rushed 23 times for 184 yards (8.0 average) and three touchdowns. He also scored three TDs in the 35-14 Sept. 9 win over Connecticut, rushing 24 times for 107 yards (4.5 average).

