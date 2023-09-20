The Georgia State Panthers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers kick off their Sun Belt Conference schedules on Thursday when they meet at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Panthers, who are off to their first 3-0 start in program history, are coming off a 41-25 win at Charlotte on Saturday. The Chanticleers (2-1), who dropped their season opener 27-13 at UCLA, have bounced back and are coming off a 66-7 win over Duquesne on Saturday. Coastal Carolina is 2-0 at home, while Georgia State is 1-0 on the road.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 3-3, with the Panthers holding a 3-0 series lead in games played in Conway. The Chanticleers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 63.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Coastal Carolina -6.5

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 63 points

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Georgia State +213, Coastal Carolina -265

GAST: The Panthers have hit the first half over total in nine of their last 12 games

CC: The Chanticleers have hit the over team total in seven of their last 13 games

Why Costal Carolina can cover

Senior quarterback Grayson McCall is off to a solid start to his season. In three games, he has completed 60 of 87 passes (69%) for 708 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice but has a rating of 147.9. In limited action in last week's rout over Duquesne, McCall completed 12 of 16 passes (75%) for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Jared Brown has been explosive. He leads the Chanticleers in receptions and in rushing yards. Brown has caught 17 passes for 187 yards (11.0 average) and one touchdown, while carrying four times for 95 yards and one touchdown. His longest run was for 77 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia State can cover

Senior quarterback Darren Grainger is a dual threat for the Panthers. He has completed 73.4% of his passes, connecting on 58 of 79 attempts for 803 yards and six touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception, and has a rating of 183.9. On the ground, he has been just as effective, carrying 34 times for 216 yards (6.4 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Charlotte, he completed 27 of 33 passes (81.8%) for 466 yards and three scores.

Senior running back Marcus Carroll has been getting a lot of work as well. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 67 times for 358 yards (5.3 average) and seven touchdowns. In the season-opening 42-35 win over Rhode Island, he rushed 23 times for 184 yards (8.0 average) and three touchdowns. He also scored three TDs in the 35-14 Sept. 9 win over Connecticut, rushing 24 times for 107 yards (4.5 average). See which team to pick here.

