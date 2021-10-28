Troy (4-3) and No. 24 Coastal Carolina (6-1) face off in a Sun Belt Conference matchup on Thursday night. The Trojans have been up and down this season but are currently trending in the right direction, entering this matchup on a two-game winning streak. Coastal Carolina is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games in October, but it is coming off a 30-27 upset loss to Appalachian State in Week 8.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chanticleers at -17 in the latest Troy vs. Coastal Carolina odds. With rain and heavier wind in the forecast, the total has dropped from 54 to 50.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Coastal Carolina -17

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina over-under: 50 points

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Troy +600, Coastal Carolina -900

CCU: The Chanticleers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as home favorites

TROY: The under is 5-1 in the Trojans' last six games overall



Why Coastal Carolina can cover

The Chanticleers are one of the best running teams in the conference, averaging 233.7 yards per game. Junior Reese White is the leading rusher in the Chanticleers backfield. White has 68 carries for 488 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. The Georgia native averages 69.7 rushing yards per game.

Senior Shermari Jones is another great running back for Coastal Carolina. Jones has 55 carries for 429 yards with six scores. He is averaging a team-high 7.8 yards per carry and 85.8 rushing yards per game. Jones has three games with over 100 rushing yards. The Florida native had his best game of the season against Buffalo. He rushed for 145 yards on 16 carries with a score.

Why Troy can cover

Troy averages 241.7 passing yards per game and freshman receiver Tez Johnson is the leading pass catcher. Johnson has caught 45 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns. The Alabama native has caught at least six passes in five games this year. Against Southern Mississippi, he caught a season-high 10 passes for 106 yards. Johnson averages a team-high 59.7 receiving yards per game.

Senior receiver Reggie Todd is second on the team with 23 catches for 291 yards and one score. He is also second on the team with 41.6 receiving yards per game. Todd had his best game of the season when sophomore Gunnar Watson was at quarterback. Against Georgia Southern, Todd reeled in four passes for 71 yards and a score. Watson went 24 of 36 for 270 yards and two passing touchdowns.

